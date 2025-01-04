'Age Is Not On His Side': Tiger Vikram Locked Up For Life In Uttarakhand's Corbett National Park

Ramnagar/Dehradun: For the last five years, Tiger Vikram has been in 'captivity' — not in the forest but at a rescue center in Dhela Range of Uttarakhand's Jim Corbett National Park, serving what many call a life sentence. The big cat is facing an almost similar punishment, just like criminals serve jail sentence for killing someone.

As per sources, three forest personnel including a sanitation worker were mauled to death in November 2019 in the Dhikala area, considered the most famous tourist zone in the Jim Corbett National Park. After the forest officials identified Vikram as the culprit, he was tranquilised and captured. The tiger was initially relocated to the Ranibagh Rescue Center in Haldwani and later shifted to the Dhela Range Rescue Center within Corbett. Since then, he has been in the same center.

Vikram is now aged around 18-19 years; his teeth are wearing out, but still he has managed to maintain his majestic stature. To meet his needs, officials designed a 600 sq metre enclosure, which features a water pool where he is often seen lounging. Vikram's diet includes meat supplemented with vitamins, minerals and seasonal nutrients, to maintain his good health. This apart, officials have ensured that regular health check-ups are conducted, and test samples are sent to the Veterinary Research Institute in Bareilly for examination.

Wildlife expert Sanjay Chhimwal opined that releasing Vikram back into the wild is impossible, and might actually cause more harm than good. “At his age, the tiger will not be able to hunt, and there’s a high risk that other predators might attack him,” Chhimwal explained.

The expert further cited that as per his knowledge, the maximum age of tiger(s) in any zoo or enclosure is 18. Comparatively, their lifespan in the zoo is longer than the ones living in the forest because they are well taken care of. "Vikram will live for many more years, but his release is not possible as he has grown old," he said.

Dr Saket Badola, Director of Corbett Tiger Reserve said, "The number of big cats in our rescue center keeps fluctuating. At present there are nine tigers and 13 leopards. All of them have been brought here from different areas, for reasons varying from conflict to injuries. Special care is being taken when it comes to their food and health."

