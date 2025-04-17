Tiger Trapped In Snare At Indravati Sanctuary, Rescued By Forest Dept

Bijapur: A five to six-year-old tiger injured after getting trapped in snare wire, was rescued from Indravati Tiger Reserve in Chhattisgarh on Thursday.

After initial medical assistance, the forest department shifted the animal to Raipur Jungle Safari for treatment. Also, a probe has been launched in the area, forest department officials said.

According to forest department officials, the tiger was spotted trapped in a snare wire set up by hunters in Kandulnar forest area. It was injured with serious wounds on its legs. On information, the DFO sent a team of doctors to the spot. The forest team removed the wire that had trapped the animal and put it into a cage after hours of hard work. The team of doctors provided an initial treatment.

"The tiger, aged around five to six years, was rescued in an injured condition and has been shifted to Raipur Jungle Safari for better treatment. It seems that the hunters had set up a trap in the forest for wild animals. The tiger got injured after getting trapped in the wires," Sandeep Balgo, DFO said.

The forest department suspects that hunters hailing from nearby villages may be involved in this incident. Forest department team is likely to question villagers residing adjacent to the forest. The Indravati Tiger Reserve staff have already launched efforts to trace the hunters.

This is not for the first time that traps have been set up for wild animal. Many such incidents have come to light before as well.