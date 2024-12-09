Tiger Terror Grips Chhattisgarh Forest Range After Paw Sighting

Manendragarh Chirmiri Bharatpur: The sighting of tiger footprints in Bhauta Gram Panchayat of Manendragarh forest range of Chhattisgarh has triggered panic among people. The forest department officials, who confirmed the presence of tigers in the area, asked villagers to stay alert and safe.

As soon as the news of tiger paw sightings came to light, villagers became very scared. As evening fell, the villagers got themselves confined to their homes. The DFO has also appealed to the people not to go out in the woods. The forest department team is now tracking the tiger by installing cameras.



Safety concerns after attack



The tiger attack on two goats created panic. One goat was killed in the tiger attack. The villagers are now worried about the safety of their cattle. According to officials, the forest department will pay compensation to the villagers for the death of the cattle. The forest department said an initial compensation money has already been given to some villagers.

Divisional Forest Officer Manish Kashyap said a team has been instructed to track the movement of tigers. "We have engaged a team which is constantly at work to track the tiger. Team members are keeping an eye on the movement of the tigers. The villagers have also been advised not to go towards the forest as there is tiger movement in those areas. We are seeking technological assistance to keep an eye on the movements of big cats,” he said.

The forest department team has put its employees on duty in three shifts to keep an eye on the tiger activities. The forest department is trying to ensure that the tiger does not reach the residential area under any circumstances.