Tiger T-86 Found Dead in Ranthambore: Suspected Stone Attack Raises Concerns

The death of 14-year-old Tiger T-86 in Ranthambore has alarmed locals and officials, but no official cause of death has yet been confirmed.

In Sawai Madhopur's Ranthambore National Park in Rajasthan, the death of Tiger T-86 has raised concerns among residents and officials.
Tiger was found dead on Sunday in Sawai Madhopur's Ranthambore National Park (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 50 seconds ago

Sawai Madhopur: In Sawai Madhopur's Ranthambore National Park in Rajasthan, the death of Tiger T-86 has raised concerns among residents and officials. The 14-year-old tiger was found dead on Sunday, sparking tension in the area. A video of the incident has surfaced, though the forest department has not yet issued an official statement on the cause of death.

Unverified reports suggest the possibility of the tiger being killed by a stone attack, as stones were reportedly found scattered around its body. The incident follows the death of a villager, Bharatlal, who was killed in a tiger attack on Saturday evening in the same area.

According to locals, forest department officials have taken possession of the tiger’s body, with the official cause of death expected to be confirmed following a post-mortem examination on Monday. Tiger T-86, a descendant of tigress Ladli T-8 and tiger T-34, had established its territory in a non-tourism zone. The tiger's unexpected death has left the region in shock as authorities work to determine the circumstances.

