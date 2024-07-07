Tiger T 58 Found Dead at Ranthambore National Park in Rajasthan

Sawai Madhopur (Rajasthan) : One more tiger death is reported from the Ranthambore National Park in Rajasthan. For various reasons, tigers, tigresses and cubs are dying here. One such tragic incident came to light on Sunday evening when Tiger T 58 died in Hindwad village of the Ranthambore National Park.

In fact, on Sunday morning, tiger T 58 was seen coming out of the forest and going to the fields of Hindwad village of Phalodi range. The tiger also hunted a buffalo in Hindwad village, about which the villagers informed the forest department. After receiving the information, the forest department team reached the spot and started monitoring and tracking the tiger, but during this time tiger T 58 died a suspicious death.

At the same time, the death of T 58 is now raising questions about the working system of the forest department. According to the information received from the forest department, the age of tiger T 58 was about 12 years. The post-mortem of the tiger will be done on Monday morning at the Naka Rajbagh outpost in the city.

At present, the body of the dead tiger has been kept in the wildlife mortuary located at Naka Rajbagh. In such a situation, the cause of death will be revealed only after the post-mortem.