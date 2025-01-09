ETV Bharat / state

Tiger Spotted In Maharashtra’s SGBA University, Administration Issues Warning

A tiger was spotted on Wednesday night at Sant Gadge Baba University here in Maharashtra, which triggered panic spread on the campus and nearby areas.

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 55 minutes ago

Amravati: A tiger was spotted on Wednesday night at Sant Gadge Baba University here in Maharashtra, which triggered panic spread on the campus and nearby areas.

In the quiet campus surrounded by hills on all sides, a tiger was seen roaming on the road near the Marathi Department building, after which entry of people coming for a morning walk on the university campus has been barred. According to the security guards, the tiger was seen at around 9:15 pm last night.

The guards said that a big cat came calmly on the road in front of the Marathi department building, crossed the road, and then quietly returned to the forest by the same route.

Two security guards standing in front of the department building witnessed the scene and got scared. There have been incidents of leopards being seen in the university before, but the presence of the tiger has put the students and university staff in worry.

At the time of this incident, a class of the Ambedkar Vichar course was going on in the Marathi Department. As soon as the information about the presence of the tiger was received, all the students and professors present there closed the doors and windows. The vice chancellor, who lives on the university campus, reached the spot as he got the information. He inspected the area where the tiger was seen. After that, the registrar also reached the spot.

The university Registrar Dr Avinash Asnare, said all the security personnel deployed in the university also gathered in front of the department building. The students of the Ambedkar Vichar course were safely evacuated from the university. Subsequently, the Forest Department officials were informed about the incident. The on-duty security guards were instructed to stay indoors at night to prevent any attack.

