ETV Bharat / state

Tiger Sighted In Kudargarh Range Of Surajpur, Locals In Panic

The forest department has stepped up surveillance and keeping a close watch on the tiger's movement, DFO Surajpur Pankaj Kamal said.

Tiger Sighted In Kudargarh Range Of Surajpur, Locals In Panic
Representational Picture (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 3 hours ago

Surajpur: A tiger was spotted in the forests of Kudargarh range in Chhattisgarh's Surajpur district, triggering panic among people of the area.

Making matters worse, cattle were found dead in this area on Sunday morning. When the forest officials examined the carcasses they found that they had been killed by a wild animal. An investigation followed, revealing tiger paw marks on the spot.

After which, the forest department became alert and and sent the carcasses for investigation. It has appealed the people residing in areas around the forest to be cautious. Locals have been asked not go near the forest and efforts have been initiated to trace the movement of the tiger.

"The forest department is closely monitoring the area to trace the tiger's location as soon as possible. So far, there has been no loss of human life but cattle deaths have been recorded. Teams of Surajpur Forest Division, Korea Forest Division and Guru Ghasidas Tiger Reserve are working round the clock to trace the tiger's movement. He have intensified surveillance," Pankaj Kamal, DFO Surajpur said.

Last year, three people died in a tigress attack in Surajpur Forest Division. The tigress had created havoc in the area and was caught by the forest department team after a lot of effort. She was then sent to the jungle safari.

Read more

Kuno Park Addresses Cheetah Prey Shortage With Chital Arrival

Surajpur: A tiger was spotted in the forests of Kudargarh range in Chhattisgarh's Surajpur district, triggering panic among people of the area.

Making matters worse, cattle were found dead in this area on Sunday morning. When the forest officials examined the carcasses they found that they had been killed by a wild animal. An investigation followed, revealing tiger paw marks on the spot.

After which, the forest department became alert and and sent the carcasses for investigation. It has appealed the people residing in areas around the forest to be cautious. Locals have been asked not go near the forest and efforts have been initiated to trace the movement of the tiger.

"The forest department is closely monitoring the area to trace the tiger's location as soon as possible. So far, there has been no loss of human life but cattle deaths have been recorded. Teams of Surajpur Forest Division, Korea Forest Division and Guru Ghasidas Tiger Reserve are working round the clock to trace the tiger's movement. He have intensified surveillance," Pankaj Kamal, DFO Surajpur said.

Last year, three people died in a tigress attack in Surajpur Forest Division. The tigress had created havoc in the area and was caught by the forest department team after a lot of effort. She was then sent to the jungle safari.

Read more

Kuno Park Addresses Cheetah Prey Shortage With Chital Arrival

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

TIGER SIGHTEDTIGERSTEPPED UP SURVEILLANCETIGER TERROR IN SURAJPUR

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Abandoned by Love, Embraced by Faith: The Lives of Leprosy-Free Women at Tapovan

Fading Literature: Delhi's Famed Urdu Bazaar On Last Legs

Explained: How Navy's 4th Nuclear-Powered Submarine Launch Enhances India's Strategic Sea Power

Explained | How The World Is Increasingly Moving Towards Solar Energy

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.