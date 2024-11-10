ETV Bharat / state

Tiger Sighted In Kudargarh Range Of Surajpur, Locals In Panic

Surajpur: A tiger was spotted in the forests of Kudargarh range in Chhattisgarh's Surajpur district, triggering panic among people of the area.

Making matters worse, cattle were found dead in this area on Sunday morning. When the forest officials examined the carcasses they found that they had been killed by a wild animal. An investigation followed, revealing tiger paw marks on the spot.

After which, the forest department became alert and and sent the carcasses for investigation. It has appealed the people residing in areas around the forest to be cautious. Locals have been asked not go near the forest and efforts have been initiated to trace the movement of the tiger.

"The forest department is closely monitoring the area to trace the tiger's location as soon as possible. So far, there has been no loss of human life but cattle deaths have been recorded. Teams of Surajpur Forest Division, Korea Forest Division and Guru Ghasidas Tiger Reserve are working round the clock to trace the tiger's movement. He have intensified surveillance," Pankaj Kamal, DFO Surajpur said.