Tiger scare: Wayanad Government Engineering College Shuts For Five Days, Online Classes Continue

Wayanad: The Government Engineering College Wayanad has closed for five days due to a tiger scare in the area, but online classes will continue during this period, officials said on Monday.

This decision came after student protests calling for an extended closure until the tiger threat is resolved and the animal is captured. The students organised a protest, criticising the college administration for not pressuring the forest department to capture the tiger.

Dr. M Rajesh, the College Principal-in-Charge, confirmed that online classes will be held from Tuesday to Saturday. He acknowledged that while the presence of the tiger was known earlier, the administration didn't see it as a serious threat since the tiger had not attacked anyone. Dr. Rajesh also mentioned the safety concerns for students, especially those living in hostels and paying guest accommodations, who find it difficult to go out at night. He had earlier advised students to avoid going out alone after dark.

The authorities have found tiger tracks in multiple places and shared CCTV footage of the animal crossing a road into a valley, which has increased public and student concerns. Local workers and representatives from Thavinjal village also protested, blocking the Wayanad-Kannur highway, and demanding immediate action.

Footprints believed to be of a tiger were found in the residential areas of Kannothumala, 44th Mile, Kambipalam and Thalappuzha under the Varayal Forest range. After huge protests from locals, forest officials set up a cage in the area. 14 camera traps and two live cameras have been installed. Drones are also being used to monitor forest areas. The forest department had earlier instructed people not to panic and avoid travelling alone at night.

Curfew was announced in four places in Wayanad last month. Restrictions have been imposed in Panjarakolli, Mele Chirakkara, and Pilakkavu three-road section and Maniyamkunnu section. Even shops are not asked to function during night hours.