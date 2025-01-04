Tiger Movement Triggers Panic in Uttar Pradesh's Kakori; Sulochana and Diana to Help Catch Big Cat

Lucknow: A tiger has been roaming around in Kakori, Uttar Pradesh, for the past one month. The big cat has strayed from the jungle and has started moving in the vicinity of the villages in the area. Its pugmarks are being found in the villages. Due to this, the residents of the areas adjoining the jungle are in panic.

On Friday morning, the tiger reached near the tomb of Sabika Shah Pahalwan. After seeing the big cat, the elderly people who were looking after the tomb ran and hid in the room. Following such incidents, the surrounding villages are greatly alarmed.

Gani Baba, a resident of Budharia in Kakori, takes care of Sabika Shah Pahalwan Mazar built in the forest. At 7 am on Friday, he saw a tiger coming towards the Mazar. He ran and hid in a room built near the Mazar. Later, the tiger left. DFO Sitashu Pandey said that elephants Sulochana and Diana, which had reached the forest from Dudhwa, have come to Rehmankheda. They will start working from Saturday. Elephants are effective in reaching dense corners of jungles to capture tigers.

The tiger is constantly changing its location which is making it difficult to catch it. Both the female elephants are trained to catch the tiger. With their help, the tiger can be caught. Additional Chief Forest Conservator Renu Singh said that several teams have been deployed to trace the tiger. The teams are also constantly tracking the tiger.

There is panic in villages like Hasnapur, Dugoli, Gurdin Kheda, Katauli, Sahilamau, Kasmandi, Nai Basti Dhanewa, Mohammadnagar, Mandauli, Ulrapur, Budhadia, Kusmaura, Rehmatnagar etc. due to the movement of the tiger. After seeing the tiger on Friday, the villagers informed the forest department about it. They arrived at the spot and inspected the pugmarks. The drone camera was used for monitoring for a long time, but the tiger was not seen. Earlier on Thursday also, tiger pugmarks were found in a garden and a field in Halwapur.