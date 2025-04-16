Tiger Mauls 7-Year-Old Boy To Death In Rajasthan’s Sawai Madhopur

Sawai Madhopur: A seven-year-old boy was mauled to death by a tiger in the Amarai forest area here in Rajasthan on Wednesday, police said.

The incident took place near Ranthambore’s Trinetra Ganesh Temple when the boy, Kartik Suman, a resident of Gohta village in the Deikhera Police Station area of ​​Bundi, was returning home from the temple with his parents and grandmother, they said.

As soon as the information of the incident was received, the forest department and administrative staff rushed to the spot and closed the main road leading to the Trinetra Ganesh Temple.

Since it was Wednesday, more devotees were seen in the temple than on other days. Due to the crowd of devotees, there were traffic jams at many places on the way today.

“A tiger hiding in the bushes suddenly attacked the child. It hit the child on the head with its claws and dragged him by the neck into the forest,” said an official. “The tiger kept sitting in the forest with the body of the child in its claws. After a lot of effort, the forest department team freed the body from the big cat and took it to the hospital mortuary.”

Agriculture Minister Dr Kirori Lal Meena reached the hospital and met with the family of the deceased and expressed his grief. He also raised questions on the working style of the forest department. The minister also assured compensation for the deceased's family.

“There has been continuous movement of tigers in Ranthambore Fort and on the road for the last one and a half months. The forest department has not stopped the tiger to date and has not closed the way to enter the fort,” he said.

The officials had yet to identify the tiger that attacked the boy. However, unconfirmed reports suggest that there has been constant movement of Tiger T 120, Tigress Sultana, Tigress T 84 Arrowhead and her cubs in the area.