Tiger from Sariska Reserve injures forest guard in Haryana's Rewari

By ETV Bharat English Desk

Published : Jan 22, 2024, 2:27 PM IST

Tiger from Sariska Reserve injures forest guard in Haryana's Rewari

A tiger from Sariska Reserve had crossed the state border and entered Haryana four days back. When the rescue teams tried to catch the big cat, it injured one forest guard while another guard fell unconscious. Both are undergoing treatment.

Rewari (Haryana): A tiger from Sariska Tiger Reserve in Rajasthan, which ventured into Haryana few days back, injured one forest guard and left another unconscious on Sunday. The two forest guards were part of the rescue teams deployed for tracing the big cat's movement in Haryana's Rewari district.

The tiger was caught on CCTV cameras twice but narrowly escaped from getting caged. Teams from Rewari-Gurugram forest department and Sariska Tiger Reserve are undertaking search operations and tracking the movement of the tiger. Several cages have been set up to rescue the animal. Forest guards included in these teams said that the big cat's movements have been recorded in Bhatsana village in Dhanuhera in Haryana's Rewari district.

On Sunday, after seeing footprints in Bhatsana village, the rescue teams were pressed into action. Team members said that the tiger was hiding in the mustard fields and attacked two forest guards when they were inspecting the footmarks.

Heera Lal, a forest guard suffered injuries on his hands while his co-worker Dharam Singh fell unconscious on the ground. Both were admitted to the trauma centre in Rewari and doctors stated their condition as stable.

Meanwhile, measures to rescue the tiger continued with two bulldozers being included in the operation this morning. A doctor from Sariska Tiger Reserve sat on one of the bulldozers initiating efforts to tranquilize the big cat. On Monday morning, the footprints were once again noticed in the nearby areas.

The forest department has deployed drones to ascertain the exact location of the big cat while police have prevented people from moving around in the area while the search operation is underway. According to the forest department team, the tiger is estimated to be about 10 feet tall and weighs around 200 kg.

