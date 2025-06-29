Tiger Eludes Capture In Uttarakhand Forests Despite Month-Long Operation

Dehradun: The Uttarakhand Forest Department has failed to capture Tiger T8, a big cat that strayed from Rajaji Tiger Reserve into the Rishikesh range, despite putting dozens of its personnel and high-tech surveillance equipment into service for nearly a month.

Officials said that the tiger originally belonged to Corbett Tiger Reserve but was relocated to Rajaji Tiger Reserve before being fitted with a collar for tracking. “We are a little concerned about its movement through the forests near human settlements. That is why we are monitoring it round the clock,” they said.

Around 30 forest personnel keep an eye on this tiger day and night, while four veterinarians have also been deployed, who are stationed in the field with tranquilliser guns. Besides the dedicated workforce and surveillance equipment, the department has also pressed drones and deployed satellite-based tools into service to track the tiger. However, the big cat remains elusive.

Neeraj Sharma, Divisional Forest Officer, Dehradun, claimed that the campaign has taken a complicated twist as Tiger T8 has now been spotted with a tigress. “This campaign became even more interesting when a tigress was also seen with this tiger that strayed from the Tiger Reserve and came to the Rishikesh range. Their image was recently captured by camera traps,” he said.

Sharma said that the operation started on May 30 after the tiger mauled a young man to death. “With public safety at risk, we have now stepped up efforts, bringing personnel from Rajaji Tiger Reserve and the Dehradun and Narendra Nagar divisions,” he said.

According to him, there is no possibility in sight of the tiger returning to Rajaji, as about a month has passed, so questions are raised about the rationale of the campaign. “It is clear that in such a long time, the courage of the forest workers has also started to fail. Whereas there are many other important tasks in the division and Rajaji, which these forest personnel have to perform.”

Tiger T8’s collar mic continues to transmit its location to the department as its battery sends the signals to the forest department. “At present, there is so much battery in this collar that the location of the tiger can be known for the next month,” said RK Mishra, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests, Wildlife.

Despite this, the tiger has managed to outsmart tracking teams, and concerns are growing as the tiger has passed very close to the forest workers many times. “To deal with such a situation, the forest workers have weapons, and the veterinarians on duty also have tranquiliser guns, but the tiger appears to have made the Rishikesh range its new territory and has succeeded in dodging the forest workers,” Mishra said.

Officials warn that the tiger’s continued presence in the area raises the risk of human-wildlife conflict. Perhaps this is the reason why the forest department wants to take it back to the Rajaji Tiger Reserve.