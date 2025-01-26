Tiger Division Of Indian Army Celebrates 76th Republic Day At Balidan Stambh Jammu

Jammu: The Tiger Division of Indian Army celebrated 76th ‘Republic Day’ at Balidan Stambh war memorial on Sunday 26 January to commemorate the adoption of the constitution.

The solemn ceremony at Balidan Stambh is observed every year by the Tiger Division to honour the spirit of India’s independence. The Balidan Stambh which has the unique distinction of being the tallest War Memorial in India, standing tall at 60 Metres was adorned with vibrant colours on the occasion.

Tiger Division Of Indian Army Celebrated 76th Republic Day At Balidan Stambh Jammu (ETV Bharat)

Lieutenant Governor of UT Jammu and Kashmir, Manoj Kumar Sinha laid a wreath on the ‘Eternal Flame’ of the memorial and paid tribute to the supreme sacrifice of the bravehearts. The Balidan Stambh also showcases 52 memorial pillars with 7512 names of bravehearts and murals of nine Paramveer Chakra awardees and 27 Ashok Chakras awardees.

J-K LG Manoj Sinha lays wreath on the ‘Eternal Flame’ at Balidan Stambh Jammu (ETV Bharat)

LG Manoj Sinha also attended the main Republic Day event at the Maulana Azad Stadium in Jammu today where he unfurled the tricolor and took salute from the march past.

In Kashmir, the main Republic Day event was held at the Bakshi Stadium in Srinagar where Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary unfurled the tricolor and took salute from the march past.

The Deputy Chief Minister also visited the newly built Balidan Stambh at city centre Lal Chowk.