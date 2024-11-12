ETV Bharat / state

Tiger Death Due To Suspected Poisoning: Chhattisgarh HC Takes Suo Motu Case

Bilaspur: The Chhattisgarh High Court on Monday initiated suo motu proceedings into the death of a tiger due to suspected poisoning in the Korea district last week.

The HC ordered the state's Additional Chief Secretary (Forest and Climate Change) to file a personal affidavit regarding steps and actions taken to preserve wildlife.

On November 8, an adult tiger was found dead in a forest close to Guru Ghasidas National Park in Korea district, with forest officials suspecting it was poisoned to death. Officials said the tiger's viscera samples had been sent for laboratory examination to ascertain the cause of death.

A division bench of Chief Justice Ramesh Sinha and Justice Amitendra Kishore Prasad took cognizance of a newspaper report and said the present public interest litigation has been registered suo motu.