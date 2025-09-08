ETV Bharat / state

Tiger Dance: Mesmerizing Pulikali Fascinates Foreign Visitors At Kerala's Thrissur

Thrissur: “Look at my hand, don’t you see the goosebumps?” exclaimed 65-year-old Michel, a tourist from the Netherlands, as he saw a Pulikali performance for the first time.

Wearing a cap and glasses and carrying a backpack, the Dutchman became an instant fan of the vibrant tiger dance that holds a special place in the hearts of Thrissur’s residents.

Michel visited Ayanthol, where artists spent hours transforming themselves into tigers with elaborate body painting. Fascinated by the effort and artistry, he quickly connected with the spirit of the festival. Later, at the Swaraj Round where the tigers assembled, he shared his excitement with ETV Bharat.

“This is my third visit to Kerala, but my first time seeing Pulikali. It was an amazing experience. I’ve been watching the preparations since morning, and when I saw the body art, I was thrilled. Look at my hand, can’t you see the excitement?” said Michel, who proudly supported the Ayanthol team after being presented with a badge.

Another first-time visitor was Milena, a tourist from Poland. She too was captivated by the energy of Pulikali. “Every group is so active and vibrant. No one is idle, everyone has something to do. What a vibe! Earlier I saw the Kavadiyattam, and now Pulikali. I wonder if more such cultural programs exist in India,” she said.

The foreigners were part of a 10-nation delegation hosted by the Kerala Responsible Tourism Mission Society and the Sreejeevam Responsible Tourism Club, Thrissur. The group included tourism entrepreneurs, education experts, and tour operators from the UK, France, South Korea, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam, Taiwan, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Romania, and several Indian states.