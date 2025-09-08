Tiger Dance: Mesmerizing Pulikali Fascinates Foreign Visitors At Kerala's Thrissur
Tourists connected with the spirit of the festival and witnessed Ayanthol, where artists spent hours transforming themselves into tigers with elaborate body painting.
Thrissur: “Look at my hand, don’t you see the goosebumps?” exclaimed 65-year-old Michel, a tourist from the Netherlands, as he saw a Pulikali performance for the first time.
Wearing a cap and glasses and carrying a backpack, the Dutchman became an instant fan of the vibrant tiger dance that holds a special place in the hearts of Thrissur’s residents.
Michel visited Ayanthol, where artists spent hours transforming themselves into tigers with elaborate body painting. Fascinated by the effort and artistry, he quickly connected with the spirit of the festival. Later, at the Swaraj Round where the tigers assembled, he shared his excitement with ETV Bharat.
“This is my third visit to Kerala, but my first time seeing Pulikali. It was an amazing experience. I’ve been watching the preparations since morning, and when I saw the body art, I was thrilled. Look at my hand, can’t you see the excitement?” said Michel, who proudly supported the Ayanthol team after being presented with a badge.
Another first-time visitor was Milena, a tourist from Poland. She too was captivated by the energy of Pulikali. “Every group is so active and vibrant. No one is idle, everyone has something to do. What a vibe! Earlier I saw the Kavadiyattam, and now Pulikali. I wonder if more such cultural programs exist in India,” she said.
The foreigners were part of a 10-nation delegation hosted by the Kerala Responsible Tourism Mission Society and the Sreejeevam Responsible Tourism Club, Thrissur. The group included tourism entrepreneurs, education experts, and tour operators from the UK, France, South Korea, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam, Taiwan, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Romania, and several Indian states.
Kerala Responsible Tourism Mission CEO Rupesh Kumar said the purpose of the visit, experiencing Pulikali first-hand and showcasing it globally, was fully achieved. The delegation was welcomed with tender coconut water, traditional writing demonstrations, and tiger-preparation displays at Sitaram in Line Land.
Some tourists even painted themselves as tigers, interacted with performers, enjoyed Thiruvathira songs, and savored local cuisine. They were also gifted turbans as a special souvenir.
For Thrissur, Pulikali is as integral to cultural life as Pooram. This year, apart from international visitors, countless domestic tourists from across Kerala and neighboring states thronged the Swaraj Round to witness the spectacular tiger dance.
The tigers, who were waiting to conquer the city streets with the clanging of the Aramani (A Type of Ornament That Wear the Tigers) and the playing of musical instruments, took over the city at 4:30 pm. The tigers from 9 tiger dance groups started their Dance of the city after the mayor, ministers and MLAs flagged off the Pulikkali at the southern tower of Swaraj Round.
By mixing and matching the colors, each group prepared yellow and black colors suitable for the Pulikkali and suspense colors for the variety tigers. The Grooming began at 7 am Today. Each Desam (Different Places The Tiger Groups Come From ) has arranged specially trained artists for the Pulikkali.
After completing the Grooming (Make UP), it is time to let the kolams (Painting In Their Body) dry. After eight hours, the tiger's tied Aramani around the waist. The tail for the Pulikkali has a special rhythm. Each group had also arranged for the musical instruments for the tiger's tail. As dusk fell, the tigers, which were adorned with fluorescent colors, glowed.
