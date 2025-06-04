Tiger Cub Rescued From Bamboo Grove In Assam

Biswanath Chariali: As the flood situation in Assam continues to worsen, wildlife from the renowned Kaziranga National Park (KNP) is being forced to flee to higher grounds. In one of the most striking incidents highlighting the impact of the floods, a tiger cub was rescued on Wednesday morning from a bamboo grove in Miripathar, located in the Gamiri area under the Gohpur subdivision.

The cub was discovered trapped between bamboo stalks in the backyard of a local resident, Moni Das. The presence of the tiger cub sparked panic and curiosity among the villagers, many of whom gathered to witness the rare sight. Following the alert by locals, teams from the Forest Department and Helem Police Station promptly reached the spot and safely rescued the cub.

Babul Hazarika, a forest department official involved in the rescue, stated, "Due to flooding in Kaziranga’s sixth addition area, wild animals are moving into nearby villages. We even received reports of a tiger sighting last night. Though we attempted to drive them away using firecrackers, it seems the cub remained hidden until this morning."

The rescued cub has been taken under the care of the forest authorities and is expected to undergo health evaluation before being relocated or rehabilitated. This incident once again highlights the growing threats faced by both wildlife and local communities during Assam’s annual floods and underscores the urgent need for proactive human-wildlife conflict management and conservation planning.

Officials confirmed that the sixth addition area of KNP has been submerged due to the rising floodwaters, pushing a wide range of wildlife, including deer, wild boars, buffaloes, and tigers, toward human-inhabited areas along the northern banks of the Brahmaputra River. Areas such as Biswanath Ghat, Gamiri Ghat, Gohpur Mail Bazar, Batiamari, Rangsali, Baghmari, and Roumari have reported increased animal movement in recent days.