Tiger Census Soon, Authorities Gear Up As Focus Shifts To Palamu Tiger Reserve

Palamu: The tiger census is going to get underway across the country under the supervision of the National Tiger Conservation Authority of India. With this, the focus is back on ​​Palamu, Garhwa, and Latehar in Jharkhand, which is a protected area for tigers.

The data on tiger count is released every four years. The work of counting tigers continues for two years and the data on tigers is released on July 29 which is observed as International Tiger Day.

Preparations have started for counting tigers. In the first phase, master trainers are being given information related to counting. Later, the force deployed in the area of ​​​​the tiger reserve will be given training regarding counting. Tiger count will start from May-June.

"This is a process that will continue for two years. A meeting of directors and deputy directors of tiger reserves across the country was held in Delhi under the leadership of the National Tiger Conservation Authority of India," Prajeshkant Jena, deputy director of Palamu Tiger Reserve, said.

Tracking cameras

During the tiger count, more than 550 cameras will be installed in the entire Palamu Tiger Reserve area. Palamu Tiger Reserve is spread over 1129 square kilometres. The location and movement of the camera will keep changing from time to time. During this time, a collection of scat will also be kept in the area where tigers roam. Every data related to the movement of tigers will be recorded. All the data will be sent to the Wildlife Institute of India.



Tiger count began in 1973

In 1973, nine tiger reserves were created across the country. Palamu Tiger Reserve was also included in the list of nine tiger reserves. In the 2023 report of the National Tiger Conservation Authority of India, the number of tigers in Palamu Tiger Reserve was just four. In the 2018 report, the number of tigers in the Palamu Tiger Reserve was reduced to zero. In the last one and a half years, the movement of six tigers has been recorded in Palamu Tiger Reserve.