Tiger Carcass Found in Maharashtra's Bhandara; Forest Officials Rule Out Poaching

By PTI

Published : Jan 25, 2024, 9:27 AM IST

Updated : Jan 25, 2024, 5:25 PM IST

A tiger's dead body was recovered in Maharashtra's Bhandara area, whereas the incident was suspected to have happened 15-20 days ago, officials confirmed.

Bhandara: The decomposed carcass of a tiger has been found in a forest in Maharashtra's Bhandara district, officials said while ruling out the possibility of poaching as its body parts were intact. The forest department's frontline staff spotted the carcass on Monday in the Sorna beat of the Jamkandri forest range, they said.

The tiger is suspected to have died 15-20 days back, the officials on Wednesday said, adding that territorial fight may be the cause behind the feline's death. Range Forest Officer Apeksha Shende told PTI that they were conducting an inquiry into the incident from all angles.

Senior forest officials reached the site and veterinarians collected the tiger samples for a laboratory test. The Sorna village is located 1.5 km from the spot and there is an 11 KV electric line going overhead at a distance of about 150 metres, as per officials.

The carcass was disposed of as per the standard operating procedure of the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA), they said. The Koka Wildlife Sanctuary located in Bhandara district is inhabited by a number of tigers and leopards.

