Forest Ranger Killed In Tiger Attack In Ranthambhore National Park

The tiger attacked ranger Devendra Chaudhary who was on duty in zone number 3 of the park.

A forest ranger was killed in a tiger attack at Ranthambore National Park on Sunday.
File photo of Devendra Chaudhary (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 11, 2025 at 9:02 PM IST

Sawai Madhopur: A forest ranger was killed in a tiger attack at Ranthambore National Park on Sunday.

The tiger attacked ranger Devendra Chaudhary who was on duty in zone number 3 of the park. A few Forest Department staff rushed to the spot after hearing Chaudhary's screams but by then he had succumbed.

As per Forest Department officials, Chaudhary was trekking near Jogi Mahal when a tiger attacked him near Chhoti Chhatri. The tiger reportedly sat near the ranger's body for around 20 minutes before leaving the spot.

The staff said teeth and nail marks of the tiger were found on Chaudhary's neck. Agriculture Minister Dr Kirori Lal Meena reached the mortuary of the district hospital and inquired about the incident from the Forest Department officials.

Meena, while talking to the media, said he will urge the Chief Minister to get the incident investigated. He said that three to four similar incidents have been reported from the park earlier. He said there is no provision of compensation for such deaths but he will talk to the Chief Minister for financial assistance for Chaudhary's family.

This marks the second fatal tiger attack in the park within a month. Earlier, on April 16, a 7-year-old boy was killed by a tiger while descending a hill with his family after offering prayers at the Trinetra Ganesh Temple near Ranthambore Fort.

