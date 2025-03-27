Forty-Year-Old Tribal Man Killed In Ooty; Forest Department Blames Tiger Attack

Nilgiris: A 40-year-old man from the Toda Tribal community was found dead, with the Forest Department attributing his death to a tiger attack.

The victim, identified as Kenthor Kuttan, a resident of the Parsons Valley Kollikode Manth forest area near Ooty, had gone into the forest on the evening of March 26 to collect firewood. When he failed to return home by dusk, his family and the villagers launched a search. They discovered his lifeless body in the jungle, showing severe blood loss and evidence of a vicious attack.

As soon as they heard the news, the Kanthal police and a Forest Department team under the direction of the District Forest Director rushed to the area. They retrieved Kuttan's body and sent it to the Ooty Government Hospital for an autopsy. An intensive investigation is currently underway to determine the exact cause of the incident.

In the preliminary investigation, the Forest Department concluded that the man's death was the result of a tiger attack. The government issued a safety advisory cautioning people against entering the wooded regions alone, particularly at night. They also advised locals to report any tigers they saw immediately in order to prevent further incidents.

The sudden death of Kuttan has shocked the Toda community, who are known for residing in the forested areas of the Nilgiris. As tigers and other wild animals have migrated closer to human settlements in search of food and water, local residents are now living in fear due to an increase in human-wildlife confrontations caused by the protracted heatwave.