Sold Out In The Cold: Trouble At Kashmir's 'Davos'

Gulmarg: Long before the day’s first sunlight hits snowy ridges in Kashmir, crowds emerge in the dark and gather in thin air outside Asia’s largest cable car project in the Gulmarg resort.

By the time the sun breaks through the mist, hundreds have swarmed with a long queue past the road and empty meadow, hoping to secure a ticket for a gondola ride.

With online bookings sold out till May, tourists like Gaurav Kumar, who flew from New Delhi with his family comprising a daughter and wife, joined the queue in the cold.

“I reached here at 5:30 am to get the ticket for the ride for my family,” he says while holding a mug of tea in his hands to keep warm. “My daughter is eager to climb the gondola to see the snow at the top. But I was surprised to see the long line as they reached ahead of me.”

Spread over five kilometres of aerial distance, hundreds of tourists and skiers board the cable car over the pine forests to reach the top 13,500-foot mountain (Afarwat), a few kilometres from the Line of Control in northern Kashmir. The mountain is covered with snow until June, offering tourists from plains hit by heat a rare sight of snow, clicking photos and videos as souvenirs from the Valley.

Nestled deep in the Himalayas, Gulmarg is often likened to the ‘Davos of India’ for its potential as a premier international destination for hosting annual summits and events.

Currently, the Gandola, operating 54 cabins, is experiencing a surge in daily visitors with the 3200 tickets issued daily, J&K Cable Car Corporation Managing Director Syed Qamar Sajad told ETV Bharat.

The tickets are booked through an official online portal of the project with a booking window open for 60 days in advance, but it also leaves an army of tourists without tickets. This has forced the authorities to open a counter to accommodate the remaining tourists since January this year.

“Every day we open a two-hour slot starting from 8 to 9 am and issue on-the-spot tickets to accommodate as many as 1000-1500 tourists. But the demand is so high that tourists reach it before sunrise. So we try to accommodate them all,” Syed said with a single ticket sold between 800 and 1600 for the first (Kongdori) and second phases of the gondola.

Since its inception in 1998, the corporation has earned millions, with Rs 103 crores generated from 7.68 lakh visitors in 2024, making the entity one of the profitable ventures in Jammu and Kashmir. Buoyed by the success, the government is mulling over setting up a similar cable car project in Pahalgam, which serves as the key point for the annual Amarnath Yatra.

Amid this, the recent months have seen Valley-based trade bodies accusing the lack of transparency in the ticket system through the online portal, alleging a nexus between officials and tour operators based outside the Valley.