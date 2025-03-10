Tibetans In Ladakh Observe 66th Tibetan National Uprising Day

By Rinchen Angmo Chumikchan

Leh, Ladakh: Hundreds of Tibetans residing in Ladakh participated in a peaceful protest at Polo Ground in Leh to mark the 66th anniversary of the Tibetan National Uprising Day.

On the occasion, Chief Representative Officer, Sonamling Settlement, Tashi Dhondup read out the statement of the highest executive office of the Central Tibetan Administration (Kashag), “On this date, 66 years ago, in Tibet's capital Lhasa, Tibetans from all three provinces unitedly rose up against the illegal occupation of Tibet and China's brutal inhumane policies and practices in Tibet. Under the violent suppression of Chinese forces, over a million Tibetans lost their precious lives and compelled the legitimate Tibetan government led by His Holiness the Great 14th Dalai Lama, followed by approximately 80,000 Tibetans into exile."

Tibetans in Ladakh participating in peaceful protest (ETV Bharat)

He said, "This marks the darkest and most critical period in the history of Tibet. As we commemorate the Tibetan National Uprising Day, we honour our brave martyrs, and express solidarity with our brothers and sisters inside Tibet who continue to languish under the oppressive Chinese government. As envisioned by His Holiness, Tibetan people remain committed to the path of non-violence and dialogue in finding a lasting and mutually beneficial solution to resolve the Sino-Tibet Conflict through Middle Way Approach”.

Dhondup further said, “The Tibet issue, which began in 1950, remains unresolved to this day. That is why we have read out the statement of the Central Tibetan Administration and Parliament and staged this protest. Our demand is a middle-way approach for general autonomy. Until 2010, we had a dialogue with China, but since then, there has been no further dialogue. One solution to the problems we face is to initiate dialogue with our Chinese counterpart and resume dialogues. Through this protest, we are urging people across the world to support Tibet’s freedom movement and advocate for a peaceful dialogue.”

Heads of many religious communities expressed solidarity with Tibetan community (Tibetans In Ladakh Observe 66th Tibetan National Uprising Day)

“We want to thank the Indian government and its people for their support, as we have lived in exile for the past 66 years. But we also seek their support for our freedom movement and appeal to them to stand with us in our struggle,” he added.

Tsering Wangchuk, Member of Parliament, Local Tibetan Assembly then read out the statement of the Tibetan Parliament-in-exile on this day. He stated, “The hardline stance and policy which the government of China has pursued in Tibet throughout the occupation rule has led to reprisal protests on successive occasions by monks and nuns, including from the Three Great Seat Monasteries, and the Tibetan public, including especially the major protests which erupted in the years 1987, 1988 and 1989. And then there was the outbreak of the simultaneous 2008 (Great Earth-Mouse year) protests by Tibetans in all the three provinces of the historical Tibet. Likewise, a total of 157 Tibetans in Tibet, feeling too despaired to live under the repressive rule of the Chinese government, made it a point to express their outrage by carrying out protest self-immolations. While this remains the stark reality of the situation in Tibet even today, the government of China has continued to utter nothing but lies about it, making false claims of how the Tibetan people are basking in freedom and how they are very happy. The purpose has been to deceive both the people of China and governments and people across the world. Such is the false propaganda, utterly removed from reality, still being continuously spread by the government of China.”

Heads of several religious organisations, including Tsering Wangdus, President of the Ladakh Gonpa Association, and Ashra Ali Barcha, President of Anjuman Imamia, Leh, also expressed their solidarity with the Tibetan community.

Chief Guest, Rigzin Dorjey, Vice President, Ladakh Buddhist Association said, “As you all know, March 10 is observed as a black day for Tibet due to the injustice committed in 1959 when China occupied their land. In response, peaceful protests are organised worldwide on this day. Similarly, under the leadership of CRO Tashi Dhondup, the Tibetan community in Ladakh has organised this peaceful protest. On behalf of the Buddhist community, I stand in solidarity with the Tibetans and support their cause.”

He said, “I feel fortunate to be a part of this protest and the struggle for autonomy. I hope that Tibet will soon attain independence. Many monasteries were destroyed by the Chinese, and many monks have sacrificed their lives. As Buddhists, we feel deep sorrow over this. Today, people across the world are showing their support for the Tibetan cause.”

Similarly, Ashraf Ali Barcha said, “This is a very sad day for us, as the Chinese government committed numerous injustices against the people of Tibet in 1959, leading to the loss of many Tibetan lives. On behalf of Anjuman Imamia, Leh, I express my solidarity with the Tibetan community and strongly condemn the actions of the Chinese government. We stand united with all Tibetans in their struggle.”