Thupstan Chhewang To Lead Ladakh Talks Amid Sonam Wangchuk's Hunger Strike

Srinagar: Veteran Ladakhi leader Thupstan Chhewang will lead protest groups back to the negotiating table on October 6, as the Union Home Ministry revives long-stalled talks with the Leh Apex Body (LAB) and the Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) after months of deadlock. The proposed talks in New Delhi come amid activist Sonam Wangchuk's hunger strike in Leh against the cancellation of land for his Himalayan Institute and alleging deep-rooted corruption in the administration.

According to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), the High-Powered Committee (HPC) meeting on Ladakh will take place in the Conference Hall of Kartavya Bhawan in New Delhi. The meeting marks the first interaction since the last HPC dialogue on May 27, which resolved issues related to domicile status and reservations but left several other demands of protest groups pending.

Chering Dorjay, co-chairman of LAB and former minister, confirmed that a 14-member delegation, seven members each from LAB and the KDA, will meet the MHA panel. The team will be led by Chhewang, a former two-time MP, accompanied by several non-political representatives.

The LAB recently overhauled its negotiating team, removing senior political party figures and inducting new members such as Leh-based lawyer Thingles Angmo. Chhewang, who had stepped down from LAB leadership after the May talks citing "partisan interests and personal agendas," returned after the Union Home Ministry reportedly made his participation a precondition for resuming the dialogue. Notably, Congress leader and former minister Nawang Rigzin Jora has been dropped from the delegation.

Meanwhile, climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, currently on a hunger strike since September 10, has been excluded from the delegation. Following the cancelation of around 1,000 kanals of land that had been granted to Wangchuk's Himalayan Institute of Alternatives, Ladakh (HIAL) by the Union Territory administration, which cited unfinished lease agreements, unpaid fees, and the absence of a recognized institution on the property, Wangchuk decided to sit on protest. Wangchuk claims that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has opened investigations against him and his institute and has accused the administration of corruption.