Gusty Winds In Gurugram, 2 Hurt As Pillar Signage Falls On Car On Dwarka Expressway

Workers remove a collapsed billboard that fell down during a dust storm at Dwarka Expressway, in Gurugram, Friday, April 11, 2025. ( PTI )

Gurugram: Two people got injured after a huge pillar signage fell on a car on the Dwarka Expressway here as thunderstorm and gusty winds hit the Delhi-NCR area on Friday evening, officials said.

The car got stuck under the pillar and two occupants got injured. Passersby helped them get out of the car and admitted them to the hospital, they added. This resulted in a traffic jam on the Dwarka Expressway and police were deployed to manage the traffic.

According to the officials, the injured are yet to be identified. They were on their way home from work when the incident occurred. Their car got completely damaged.

A strong storm started around 6:30 pm, resulting in heavy congestion on the Dwarka Expressway, NH-48, Southern Peripheral Road, Sohna Road Elevated Highway, Kundli–Manesar–Palwal Expressway and other major routes.