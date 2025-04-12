ETV Bharat / state

Gusty Winds In Gurugram, 2 Hurt As Pillar Signage Falls On Car On Dwarka Expressway

A huge pillar signage fell on a car on the Dwarka Expressway as a thunderstorm hit the Delhi-NCR on Friday evening, resulting in multiple injuries.

Workers remove a collapsed billboard that fell down during a dust storm at Dwarka Expressway, in Gurugram, Friday, April 11, 2025.
Workers remove a collapsed billboard that fell down during a dust storm at Dwarka Expressway, in Gurugram, Friday, April 11, 2025. (PTI)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : April 12, 2025 at 7:12 AM IST

Gurugram: Two people got injured after a huge pillar signage fell on a car on the Dwarka Expressway here as thunderstorm and gusty winds hit the Delhi-NCR area on Friday evening, officials said.

The car got stuck under the pillar and two occupants got injured. Passersby helped them get out of the car and admitted them to the hospital, they added. This resulted in a traffic jam on the Dwarka Expressway and police were deployed to manage the traffic.

According to the officials, the injured are yet to be identified. They were on their way home from work when the incident occurred. Their car got completely damaged.

A strong storm started around 6:30 pm, resulting in heavy congestion on the Dwarka Expressway, NH-48, Southern Peripheral Road, Sohna Road Elevated Highway, Kundli–Manesar–Palwal Expressway and other major routes.

Incidents of hoardings falling and trees uprooting due to the storm were reported from several places, including Signatur tower, Sheetla Mata road and sector 31 Sector 21.

Near Sector 22, a tree got uprooted and fell on two cars, they said. An electric pole also fell near a Kendriya Vidyalaya on Delhi road, resulting in a power cut in the surrounding areas, including Sector 14, the police said.

The spokesperson of Gurugram police said that the traffic police did a commendable job by removing trees and branches that had fallen on the road due to a sudden storm and ensuring smooth operation of traffic.

