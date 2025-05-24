Lightning, Malaria And Snake Bites: Soldiers Fighting More Than Just IEDs In Final Battle Against Naxals In Jharkhand

Ranchi: The battle against Naxalites in Jharkhand has entered a decisive phase with the rebels now confined to the forest of Saranda.
However, in Saranda, where operations are being conducted, the security forces are required to deal with adverse weather along with IEDs planted by the Naxalities. The monsoon is round the corner and the weather poses threat of lightning strikes which can prove fatal for the security personnel.
On May 5 this year, CRPF's 26 Battalion's second in command Prabo Singh was martyred due to lightning in Saranda while three other soldiers were injured. In Saranda, not only lightning but snakes, scorpions and mosquitoes also pose a grave threat to the security forces. In the past, during operations in Saranda, many soldiers have lost their lives due to snake bites and malaria.
Security forces will remain in the dense forest of Saranda for the next two months. The area receives heavy rains accompanied by lightning during monsoon when rivers and streams overflow. What remains a cause of concern for the forces is that the soldiers' insurance plan does not cover death due to lightning.
Jharkhand DGP Anurag Gupta said earlier there was no insurance claim even for snake bite, but when such cases were reported frequently, it was included in the insurance policies of the personnel. According to the DGP, in the last 25 years, no officer or soldier had died due to lightning. The CRPF officer's death is the first such incident reported from the area.
Gupta said Saranda will be cleared of Naxalites before monsoon. "We have two months and are trying to make Saranda Naxal free. We hope the fight will conclude before monsoon is over," he said.
The DGP said five companies of Jharkhand Armed Force (Gorkha Battalion) along with all companies of Jharkhand Jaguar have been sent to Saranda for the final battle against the Naxalites.
Apart from this, several IPS including 15 DSPs have been sent to monitor the campaign. Chaibasa Police, CoBRA, Jharkhand Jaguar, CRPF and JAP are conducting joint operations in Saranda. The DGP said 54 camps have been set up in Saranda within a month.
Kolhan in Jharkhand is the only place where the biggest group of Naxalites is camping. Three Naxal commanders carrying reward of Rs 1 crore each are camping in the area. Top leaders of banned CPI (Maoist) in Kolhan, Misir Besra, Anmol, Mochu, Anal, Asim Mandal, Ajay Mahato, Sagen Angaria, Ashwin, Pintu Lohra, Chandan Lohra, Amit Hansda alias Uptan, Jaikant and Rapa Munda along with their squad members are camping in Saranda and Kolhan areas. "But they are surrounded by 15,000 soldiers. It is very difficult for the Naxalites to break this siege," the DGP said.