Lightning, Malaria And Snake Bites: Soldiers Fighting More Than Just IEDs In Final Battle Against Naxals In Jharkhand

Ranchi: The battle against Naxalites in Jharkhand has entered a decisive phase with the rebels now confined to the forest of Saranda.

However, in Saranda, where operations are being conducted, the security forces are required to deal with adverse weather along with IEDs planted by the Naxalities. The monsoon is round the corner and the weather poses threat of lightning strikes which can prove fatal for the security personnel.

On May 5 this year, CRPF's 26 Battalion's second in command Prabo Singh was martyred due to lightning in Saranda while three other soldiers were injured. In Saranda, not only lightning but snakes, scorpions and mosquitoes also pose a grave threat to the security forces. In the past, during operations in Saranda, many soldiers have lost their lives due to snake bites and malaria.

Security forces will remain in the dense forest of Saranda for the next two months. The area receives heavy rains accompanied by lightning during monsoon when rivers and streams overflow. What remains a cause of concern for the forces is that the soldiers' insurance plan does not cover death due to lightning.

Jharkhand DGP Anurag Gupta said earlier there was no insurance claim even for snake bite, but when such cases were reported frequently, it was included in the insurance policies of the personnel. According to the DGP, in the last 25 years, no officer or soldier had died due to lightning. The CRPF officer's death is the first such incident reported from the area.