Two Held For Cheating Woman Lawyer Of Rs 41 Lakh In Chhattisgarh's Durg

Durg: Two persons were arrested by Durg police for cheating a woman lawyer of Rs 41 lakh posing as officers of CBI and Delhi Police.

DSP Chirag Jain said the woman lawyer had lodged a complaint of cyber fraud at Durg Kotwali police station in which she stated that some some unknown persons had cheated her of Rs 41 lakh by posing as officers of CBI and Delhi Police. Police started investigation into the case and on the basis of technical analysis found that the accused were based in Gujarat. A police team was sent to Gujarat, from where Manish Dosi and Ashraf Qureshi were arrested.

Police investigation revealed that Manish and Ashraf contacted the victim and introduced themselves as officers of a Central agency. They showed fake legal documents and warrants to scare and deceive the victim. They also forced the victim to transfer money to a bank account. The accused resorted to many modern techniques to conceal the money obtained from the fraud.

Jain said The accused converted the money obtained from the fraud into crypto currency and send it to Dubai, so that the police and other agencies could not trace it. Apart from this, the accused also used the hawala network, due to which the money was disposed of within a few hours through local angadiyas. A machine was recovered from the accused which was used to count the cash, he said.

Jain said the accused had bought a Ford Endeavor SUV worth Rs 45 lakh. The police also recovered several electronic devices from the accused. The devices were used for digital transactions. Durg Police has appealed the general public not to trust any unknown call, email or message, especially if caller or sender claims to be a government official and asks for money.