ETV Bharat / state

Throat Slit, 16 Stitches On Lips! Chinese Manja Leaves Haridwar Man Battling For Life

Haridwar (Uttarakhand): A man sustained serious injuries after Chinese manja (kite strings coated with glass or metallic powder) slit his throat on the Haridwar bypass on Sunday.

Victim Manas Rastogi, a resident of Kankhal Gyan Lok Colony in Haridwar, was riding a two-wheeler with his wife on the pillion, when the incident occurred. Rastogi’s neck and face got entangled in the razor-sharp kite string, leading to deep cuts on his throat. He has received 16 stitches on his lips while his thumb veins have also been significantly damaged by the manja.

After receiving first aid at Bengali Hospital, the victim was referred to Jolly Grant Hospital for further treatment. Local councillor Bhupendra Kumar met Rastogi and expressed his distress over the incident. Criticising the authorities, Kumar said, “The administration is in deep slumber. Day by day, Chinese manja is becoming a threat to people's lives, yet no concrete steps are being taken.”

Reportedly, since Basant Panchami, more than 30 people in Haridwar district have become victims of Chinese Manja. Two deaths have also been reported.