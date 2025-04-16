Thrissur Collectorate Receives Bomb Threat Via Email, Turns Out To Be Hoax

Thrissur: The Thrissur District Collectorate received a bomb threat by email on Wednesday, prompting the deployment of bomb and dog squads to search the premises for any explosives, officials said.
The email was sent from the address rana_tahawur@hotmail.com at around 4:30 am on Wednesday (April 16). The threat claimed that RDX had been planted in the RDO office to target Tamil Nadu opposition leader Edappadi Palaniswami, they said.
Following the incident, the Thrissur Police began a probe. A bomb squad and dog squad reached the location and carried out inspections. The email mentioned that an explosion would occur at 1:30 pm. The police blocked access to the Collectorate by placing barricades, officials added.
Upon investigation, it was concluded that the message was a hoax. The police have launched an inquiry to trace the origin of the message, they said.
Thrissur District Collector Arjun Pandian stated that there is no cause for concern and all necessary precautionary measures have been taken.
Meanwhile, another bomb threat message was also received at the Palakkad Office of the Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO) office. Police inspections are underway there as well. The search is being carried out jointly by the police and a bomb squad. The motive behind the threat to the Palakkad RDO office is yet to be ascertained.
