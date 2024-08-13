ETV Bharat / state

Thrill-a-thon At Ramoji Film City: Adventures On Weekends For A Month

Hyderabad: In an innovative attempt at adventure tourism, authorities at the famed Ramoji Film City in Telangana have announced first of its kind 'Thrill-a-Thon' on weekends for tourists interested in adventures.

A spokesperson for the Ramoji Film City said that under the 'Thrill-a-Thon' event announced on the eve of Independence Day, tourists can have an exciting experience of adventure and fun at Adventure Land Saash at Film City. The brand new event invites thrill seekers till 15th September. Those who want a fun and exciting adventure out of the routine can take part in this thrill-a-thon on Saturdays and Sundays.

Those who want to enjoy weekends with adventures can participate in Thrill A Thon and spend the whole day with new adventures at Ramoji Film City, from a high rope course, and zip line to fundamental challenges, happy hits, sumo suits, and sand volleyball. Tourists can participate in this thrill-a-thon on weekends to satisfy their passion for adventure. Arrangements are also made to enjoy delicious nutritious food.

Special Packages

Ramoji Film City has made available special packages for those who want to participate in the Thrill-a-thon. Among the special packages include Adventure Plus and Adventure Lite packages. Adventure seekers looking for a weekend getaway with family and friends, individual adventure seekers, school groups, corporates, can enjoy the amazing adventures firsthand.

Adventure Plus