Three Youths Walking On Railway Track Run Over By Train In Bengaluru Rural District

The victims, who were from Uttar Pradesh, worked as carpenters and were friends. They were returning home when the incident occurred, railway police said.

File photo of Doballapur railway station (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Feb 20, 2025, 1:36 PM IST

Doddaballapur: Three youths walking on a railway track were fatally run over by a train in Muttur near Dodballapur railway station of Karnataka's Bengaluru Rural district, railway police said on Thursday. The trio died on the spot, they added.

The deceased have been identified as Rahul, Lallan and Bikesh. All were natives of Uttar Pradesh and lived in Muttur in Dodballapur. They were friends and worked as carpenters. The incident occurred when they were returning home after work.

After finishing work in Konnaghatta village, the three had boarded an autorickshaw and got down at Jagadish Circle. After this, they were walking on the railway track to reach their home when the Puttaparthi-Bengaluru train hit them.

On information, a team of railway police reached the spot and the three bodies were recovered. An investigation was launched into the incident and the bodies have been sent for post-mortem, railway police said.

Earlier in a similar incident, a man from West Bengal was run over by Koyna Express while he and his friends were crossing the railway track near Amernath railway station on February 5. His friends took him to the nearby hospital but was declared brought dead. The GRP had registered an accidental death report into the case.

