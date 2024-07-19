ETV Bharat / state

Three Youths Sleeping On Railway Track Run Over By Train In Karnataka's Koppal

Gangavati (Karnataka): Three youths, who were sleeping on a railway track near Gangavati railway station in Karnataka's Koppal district, were fatally run over by a passenger train, police said on Friday.

The deceased have been identified as Maunesha Srinivasa Bail Pattara (23) Sunil Thimmanna (23) and Venkata Bhimaraya (20). While Maunesha hailed from the Killa area of ​​the Gangavati, Sunil and Venkata were from Gouramma camp in Annur and Hirejantakal area respectively.

Police said the three youths had gone to attend a dinner party and were on their way home. It is suspected that they consumed alcohol and went to sleep on the railway track.

They were sleeping on the tracks when the Hubli-Sindhanur passenger train that was plying on the Gangavathi route, ran over them late last night.