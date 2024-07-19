ETV Bharat / state

Three Youths Sleeping On Railway Track Run Over By Train In Karnataka's Koppal

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 18 hours ago

Police said the youths were returning from a dinner party when went to sleep on the railway track near Gangavati railway station in Koppal district. It is suspected that the three were drunk, they said adding investigations are underway.

Maunesha Srinivasa Bail Pattara (23) Sunil Thimmanna (23) and Venkata Bhimaraya (20) (ETV Bharat Photo)

Gangavati (Karnataka): Three youths, who were sleeping on a railway track near Gangavati railway station in Karnataka's Koppal district, were fatally run over by a passenger train, police said on Friday.

The deceased have been identified as Maunesha Srinivasa Bail Pattara (23) Sunil Thimmanna (23) and Venkata Bhimaraya (20). While Maunesha hailed from the Killa area of ​​the Gangavati, Sunil and Venkata were from Gouramma camp in Annur and Hirejantakal area respectively.

Police said the three youths had gone to attend a dinner party and were on their way home. It is suspected that they consumed alcohol and went to sleep on the railway track.

They were sleeping on the tracks when the Hubli-Sindhanur passenger train that was plying on the Gangavathi route, ran over them late last night.

On being alerted, teams of the Railway Police of Gadag division rushed to the spot and took the three to the hospital. But, all had succumbed to their injuries. An investigation has been initiated by the Gadag division railway police in this connection.

In a similar incident in April, three persons were killed after they were run over by Kannur Express near Byappanahalli railway station. All three had died on the spot. Among the deceased, included a cab driver who had recently come to the city in search of a job.

