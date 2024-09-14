ETV Bharat / state

Three Youths Drowned in Kosi River during Ganesh Immersion near Bazpur in Rampur District, UP

Four youths were swept away in the swirling waters of the Kosi river near Bazpur on the Uttarakhand-Uttar Pradesh border. One of them has been rescued while the remaining three are still missing.

Representational (File Photo)

Kashipur: A major accident took place on Saturday on the Uttar Pradesh border adjoining Udham Singh Nagar district. Four people who had gone to immerse Ganesha idol were swept away in the Kosi river. During this, one youth was rescued, but three youths were washed away in the strong current of the river. A search operation was carried out till late evening in search of the three youths, but they have not been found yet. The area where the accident took place falls in Rampur district of UP.

According to the information, some devotees of Gaddha Colony of Kashipur had gone to Kosi river near Garjia temple in Ramnagar to immerse the idol of Lord Shri Ganesha, but the administration had refused to allow Ganesh immersion there in view of the strong flow of the Kosi river.

After this, all the devotees went to Sultanpur Patti area near Bajpur to immerse the idol of Lord Ganesh. Kosi river flows here too and this area comes in Rampur district of UP. Here four youths 18 years old Daksh, 21 years old Nagesh, 19 years old Vikas and 15 years old Himanshu went to take bath in Kosi river after Ganesh immersion.

According to the information, all four went quite deep into the river while bathing. Then all four lost their balance in the strong current of Kosi river and all four were swept away. During this, the people present on the spot saved 15-year-old Himanshu, but the other three youths disappeared from sight within a short time. As soon as the family got information about the incident, they also reached the spot.

