Three Youths Die In Road Accident In Rajasthan

Hanumangarh: In a tragic road accident reported from Rajasthan, three youths died when their car collided with a truck head-on in Sangaria area of Hanumangarh district of the state on Saturday, police said.

According to the police, the accident took place near Nagarana toll plaza where the speeding car collided with the truck head-on. The collision was so severe that the car got stuck under the truck, due to which the vehicle was completely damaged.

As soon as the information about the accident was received, Sangaria police reached the spot and the rescue operation was started, Sangaria CO Karan Singh said.

The police had to work hard to remove the youths trapped in the car. The three youths were taken out of the badly damaged car and immediately rushed to the government hospital in Sangaria, where the doctors declared them dead, the police officer said.

The deceased have been identified as Puneet, Krishna and Dayaram. Their residence was not immediately known. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem while police have registered an FIR in this case. Further investigation is underway.

The cause of the accident was not clear at the time this report was filed. The accident comes three days after four people died while 13 others were injured after a vehicle full of devotees collided with a jeep in Jalore district of Rajasthan on Tuesday.