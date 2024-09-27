ETV Bharat / state

Exposed: Three Youths Pose As Naxalites In Chhattisgarh To Benefit From Rehab Scheme; Arrested

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 2 hours ago

To take advantage of the government rehabilitation initiative for Naxalites who wished to surrender, three youths approached the Balod Police and pretended to be Naxalites. Police detained all three suspects and filed a case.

Accused youths who posed as Naxalites to benefit from rehab scheme
Accused youths who posed as Naxalites to benefit from rehab scheme (ETV Bharat)

Balod (Chhattisgarh): Chhattisgarh Police has arrested three youths for posing as Naxalites to take benefit from the government’s rehabilitation scheme introduced for the ultras who wish to surrender and join the mainstream.

Additional Superintendent of Police Ashok Joshi told ETV Bharat that three suspects, Bablu alias Madhu Modiyam of Bijapur district, approached Balod Police Station along with his two friends, Sudesh Bogam and Omprakash Netam, and declared that they were Naxalites and willing to surrender.

Joshi said the police officials suspected something fishy from their unusual behaviour. After thorough interrogation, the trio confessed that they were fake Naxals, posing to get the benefit of the rehab schemes.

Police immediately arrested them and registered an FIR under sections 319 (2) and 61 (2) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS). They would soon be presented before the court and sent to jail on judicial remand.

The state and central government are jointly running a scheme and drive to end Naxalism in the state and bring ultras into the mainstream.

Balod is already included in the Naxal-free districts. Sometimes Naxal movement is reported in the coastal areas here, but for the last two decades, no untoward incident has been committed by the Naxalites in the district, per police.

Read More

  1. Two Naxalites Killed in Encounter with Security Forces at Chhattisgarh's Sukma
  2. Shah To Naxals: Either Give Up Violence & Surrender Else Will Launch All-Out Operation

Balod (Chhattisgarh): Chhattisgarh Police has arrested three youths for posing as Naxalites to take benefit from the government’s rehabilitation scheme introduced for the ultras who wish to surrender and join the mainstream.

Additional Superintendent of Police Ashok Joshi told ETV Bharat that three suspects, Bablu alias Madhu Modiyam of Bijapur district, approached Balod Police Station along with his two friends, Sudesh Bogam and Omprakash Netam, and declared that they were Naxalites and willing to surrender.

Joshi said the police officials suspected something fishy from their unusual behaviour. After thorough interrogation, the trio confessed that they were fake Naxals, posing to get the benefit of the rehab schemes.

Police immediately arrested them and registered an FIR under sections 319 (2) and 61 (2) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS). They would soon be presented before the court and sent to jail on judicial remand.

The state and central government are jointly running a scheme and drive to end Naxalism in the state and bring ultras into the mainstream.

Balod is already included in the Naxal-free districts. Sometimes Naxal movement is reported in the coastal areas here, but for the last two decades, no untoward incident has been committed by the Naxalites in the district, per police.

Read More

  1. Two Naxalites Killed in Encounter with Security Forces at Chhattisgarh's Sukma
  2. Shah To Naxals: Either Give Up Violence & Surrender Else Will Launch All-Out Operation

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

FAKE NAXALITES EXPOSED BALODREHABILITATION SCHEMEBALOD POLICEFAKE NAXALITES IN CHHATTISGARH

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained | Will Dissanayake Be The Last Executive President Of Sri Lanka?

One Wheel, One Mission: Saneed's Cycling Journey From Kanyakumari To Kashmir Against Drugs

Unversed In UNGA? Stumped By SDGs? Here's A Handy Glossary Of UN General Assembly Meeting Lingo

Corbett National Park: A Haven For Tiger Butterflies And Biodiversity

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.