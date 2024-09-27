Exposed: Three Youths Pose As Naxalites In Chhattisgarh To Benefit From Rehab Scheme; Arrested

Balod (Chhattisgarh): Chhattisgarh Police has arrested three youths for posing as Naxalites to take benefit from the government’s rehabilitation scheme introduced for the ultras who wish to surrender and join the mainstream.

Additional Superintendent of Police Ashok Joshi told ETV Bharat that three suspects, Bablu alias Madhu Modiyam of Bijapur district, approached Balod Police Station along with his two friends, Sudesh Bogam and Omprakash Netam, and declared that they were Naxalites and willing to surrender.

Joshi said the police officials suspected something fishy from their unusual behaviour. After thorough interrogation, the trio confessed that they were fake Naxals, posing to get the benefit of the rehab schemes.

Police immediately arrested them and registered an FIR under sections 319 (2) and 61 (2) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS). They would soon be presented before the court and sent to jail on judicial remand.

The state and central government are jointly running a scheme and drive to end Naxalism in the state and bring ultras into the mainstream.

Balod is already included in the Naxal-free districts. Sometimes Naxal movement is reported in the coastal areas here, but for the last two decades, no untoward incident has been committed by the Naxalites in the district, per police.