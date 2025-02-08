Case Lodged Against 3 Youths For Kidnap And Gangrape Of Minor Girl At Rajasthan's Dholpur

Dholpur: Three boys in the village kidnapped a 16-year-old minor girl from the Mania police station area and took her to Dholpur city where they allegedly gang-raped her in a house. The father of the girl has filed a case against the accused. CO Rajesh Sharma said that based on the complaint of the father, a case has been registered.

CO Rajesh Sharma further said that the girl's father alleged that three youths of the village took the 16-year-old girl with them in a tempo to Dholpur city on January 23. The accused took the girl to a house and committed the offence. The daughter later came home after escaping from the clutches of the accused.

Due to fear of public shame, the daughter did not tell the family about the incident. Seeing the daughter's state of mind, the family suspected something untoward had happened. When the family asked the daughter, they were shocked to hear the story of the incident.

The father took his daughter along and filed a case of gang rape against three youths. CO Rajesh Sharma said that the accused have been named in the case. A medical examination has been done by the board. The police have collected the victim's statement.