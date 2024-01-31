Three Youth Duped of Rs 32 Lakh on Pretext of Singapore Job by Rajasthan Couple

Charkhi Dadri (Haryana): Three youth -- Vikas, Sonu and Praveen -- were allegedly duped of Rs 32 lakh by a couple from Rajasthan's Jhunjhunu, who made false promises of getting them jobs in Singapore, police said on Wednesday.

The Haryana police have registered an FIR against the accused and started a probe into the matter.

In a complaint submitted to the Superintendent of Police office of Charkhi Dadri on October 31, 2023, the complainant Vikas said a couple Ravish and his wife Pooja, residents of Kanji village of Jhunjhunu, met him in Rajasthan's Mandhi village.

According to the complaint, Vikas was informed that they work to provide jobs to youth in foreign countries and if Vikas also wanted to get a job abroad then they could help him.

"Vikas asked them all the details about getting the job. Ravish charged Rs 12 lakh for getting a job abroad and providing a work visa. Vikas fell into the trap and he also told this to his two friends, Praveen and Sonu, who agreed to give money in the hope of getting a job abroad. After this, the couple asked them for money to make their visas. Vikas gave Rs 10 lakh in May 2022, Praveen gave Rs 12 lakh in July 2022 and Sonu gave Rs 10 lakh in October 2022 to Ravish," police sources said.

Police said Vikas, Sonu and Praveen did not get the promised jobs in Singapore and instead they were made to wash utensils in a Singapore hotel.

"They were not paid properly for their work in the hotel. When the victims asked for money, their passports and phones were taken away and they were told that if they protested, their dead bodies would be sent to India. The trio was threatened and tortured continuously. Somehow they managed to escape from there and returned to India. The trio were continuously receiving threats from Ravish after they demanded their money," police added.

