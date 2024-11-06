ETV Bharat / state

Three-Year-Old Dies Of Asphyxiation Inside Locked Car In Meerut

Meerut: The three-year-old girl of an army officer asphyxiated to death after the Lance Naik who took her along locked her inside a car and kept partying on Rohta Road in Kankerkheda of the district. Somveer Punia, the father of the deceased girl, Vartika, has filed a case of unintentional murder against the Lance Naik.

Vartika was the only child of Punia, a resident of the Jind district of Haryana, who was posted in the Meerut Cantonment. Lance Naik Lokesh, from Bilaspur in Himachal Pradesh, lived in the staff quarter of Punia's bungalow at Rajesh Enclave, Army Colony, Kankerkheda.

In the complaint, Punia alleged that Lokesh took Vartika for a drive at 10.15 am on October 30. After reaching Rohta Road, Naresh locked Vartika inside the car and started partying with his friends. He was so engrossed with the party that he remained oblivious about Vartika till 2 pm. Meanwhile, the oxygen-deprived Vartika's condition started deteriorating.

Not seeing Vartika around, the family members started looking for her when neighbours told them Lokesh had taken her along. When Lokesh was contacted he said he was on duty and Vartika was inside the vehicle. He realised about Vartika when her family members reached the spot. They found her unconscious after opening the doors. She was declared dead upon arrival by the doctor.

SSP Vipin Tada said a report had been filed against Lance Naik Naresh for unintentional murder. Army officers have also been informed about this. Legal action will be taken against Naresh.