Three Workers Dead, Many Injured After Fire Breaks Out at Moong Dal Drying Factory in Delhi (ETV Bharat)

New Delhi: In a tragic incident, three persons died while many others were injured after a massive fire broke out in a moong dal drying factory in Narela Industrial Area during the early hours of Saturday, an official said.

A Delhi Fire Service official said that they received information about a fire at Shyam Kripa Foods Private Limited at 3.35 am, which processes dry moong dal. After receiving a distress call about the incident, the local fire brigade and police were immediately rushed to the spot.

The fire engulfed the factory and some workers got trapped in it, he said. The official said that 15 fire engines were deployed to douse the fire and after hectic efforts, the rescue team doused the flames and evacuated nine workers trapped inside the factory and took them to the hospital where three were declared dead, an official said. The deceased workers have been identified as Shyam (24), Ram Singh (30) and Birpal (42).

The official said that nine people were rescued from inside the building and admitted to SHRC Hospital in Narela. He said that initial investigation suggests that the fire broke out after gas leaked from one of the pipelines at the factory. The gas was supplied to the burner used to fry moong dal, the official said. As the fire spread, the compressor heated up, leading to the explosion of the gas cylinders. According to the official, the factory is owned by Ankit Gupta and Vinay Gupta, residents of S-7, Rohini. A case has been registered under appropriate sections and investigation is underway.