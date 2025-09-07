Three Workers Cleaning Tank In Factory In MP's Dhar Die Due To Gas Leakage
The incident took place at 8:30pm at Shri Sagar Lubricant Oil Factory in Bagdun police station limits.
By PTI
Published : September 7, 2025 at 10:47 PM IST
Dhar: Three workers died on Sunday due to gas leakage while cleaning a chemical tank at a factory in Pithampur industrial area of Madhya Pradesh's Dhar district, a police official said.
The incident took place at 8:30pm at Shri Sagar Lubricant Oil Factory in Bagdun police station limits, about 45 kilometres from the district headquarters, Additional Superintendent of Police Vijay Dawar told PTI.
"Sushil (30), Deepak (35) and Jagdish (32) died after inhaling poisonous gas while cleaning a chemical tank. Their bodies have been sent to Indore's Maharaja Yeshwantrao Hospital," the Additional SP said. After the gas leakage, one of the workers fell unconscious, while two of his colleagues tried to help him and also got affected, factory manager Lokesh Gupta told reporters.
An official said Superintendent of Police Manoj Singh has ordered a probe.
Last month, four workers were killed while two sustained injuries after a nitrogen gas leak at a pharmaceutical factory in Maharashtra’s Palghar district. Police had registered a case against the firm’s four senior staffers, an official said.
An official from the Boisar police station said that the case has been registered against the senior employees of the pharma company under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) section 105, which concerns “culpable homicide not amounting to murder”.
