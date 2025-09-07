ETV Bharat / state

Three Workers Cleaning Tank In Factory In MP's Dhar Die Due To Gas Leakage

The incident took place at 8:30pm at Shri Sagar Lubricant Oil Factory in Bagdun police station limits.

Three workers died on Sunday due to gas leakage while cleaning a chemical tank at a factory in Pithampur industrial area of Madhya Pradesh's Dhar district, a police official said.
Representational image (ETV Bharat)
author img

By PTI

Published : September 7, 2025 at 10:47 PM IST

1 Min Read

Dhar: Three workers died on Sunday due to gas leakage while cleaning a chemical tank at a factory in Pithampur industrial area of Madhya Pradesh's Dhar district, a police official said.

The incident took place at 8:30pm at Shri Sagar Lubricant Oil Factory in Bagdun police station limits, about 45 kilometres from the district headquarters, Additional Superintendent of Police Vijay Dawar told PTI.

"Sushil (30), Deepak (35) and Jagdish (32) died after inhaling poisonous gas while cleaning a chemical tank. Their bodies have been sent to Indore's Maharaja Yeshwantrao Hospital," the Additional SP said. After the gas leakage, one of the workers fell unconscious, while two of his colleagues tried to help him and also got affected, factory manager Lokesh Gupta told reporters.

An official said Superintendent of Police Manoj Singh has ordered a probe.

Last month, four workers were killed while two sustained injuries after a nitrogen gas leak at a pharmaceutical factory in Maharashtra’s Palghar district. Police had registered a case against the firm’s four senior staffers, an official said.

An official from the Boisar police station said that the case has been registered against the senior employees of the pharma company under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) section 105, which concerns “culpable homicide not amounting to murder”.

Also Read

Fatal Gas Leak At Palghar Pharma Unit: Four Company Officials Booked For Culpable homicide

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

GASMPDHARGAS LEAK

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

Teaching Deep In The Woods For 28 Years, Visiting Home Only On Sundays

Indian Astronomers Uncover The Longest Tidal Tail And A Nascent Galaxy At Its Edge

A Maharashtra Mosque That Hosts Ganeshotsav For 45 Years

INTERVIEW | 'Why Should Love Be A Transgression?' Nidhi Saxena On Her Venice-Premiered Secret Of A Mountain Serpent

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.