Three Villages in Ludhiana up for Sale as Angry Villagers Put up Posters on Their Homes

Ludhiana (Punjab): Residents of Mushakabad, Khirniai and Tapriya villages on Wednesday in Samrala decided to sell the hamlets protesting the construction of a factory on their fertile agricultural land, destroying their green belt.

Sources said that the villagers were forced to call it quits because of this ongoing construction of the gas factory, expected to produce toxic gases harming the villagers and causing extreme pollution in the area.

Coming to know that the future generations might also have to suffer from lung-related problems due to toxic fumes, and contaminated underground water, villagers vehemently opposed the construction of this factory but in vain.

As per sources, a man from this village itself started the factory. He had shifted to Delhi but came up with a new project of setting up this factory in his native village. Construction work was initiated two years ago.

Villagers have claimed that everyone including the Sarpanch has been opposing the construction of this factory, demanding that it be built somewhere where the soil is not that fertile.

The villagers had taken the matter to the MLA who had initially halted the factory work but it resumed again. Villagers have started falling sick because of dirty water and toxic fumes in the area, they have alleged.

Nobody is ready to take responsibility and the matter is going out of hands, villagers alleged. The villagers want to sell the hamlets as it is futile to live there anymore with their fertile agricultural lands going for a toss because of the construction of this factory.