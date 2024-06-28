ETV Bharat / state

Three Vehicles Buried Under Landslide Amid Heavy Rains In Himachal Pradesh

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 23 hours ago

The heavy rains in Himachal Pradesh since Thursday have triggered landslides in the upper hills which buried at least three vehicles on the Chamiyana Shurala road in capital Shimla. Locals said that the closure of the road has led to hardships to them especially students.

Three Vehicles Buried Under Landslide Amid Heavy Rains In Himachal Pradesh
Three Vehicles Buried Under Landslide Amid Heavy Rains In Himachal Pradesh (ETV Bharat)

Shimla: The first rains of monsoon in Himachal Pradesh caused havoc in capital Shimla with landslides burying at least three vehicles leading to temporary closure of the Chamiyana Shurala road.

The monsoon rains which started on 27 June in the hill state caused extensive damage in Shimla. Due to heavy rain, a scene of devastation was seen on Chamiyana Shurala road in Shimla where the flashfloods pushed a huge amount of debris on the road, in which three vehicles got buried and the road was shut. Two of these vehicles were completely buried under the debris. The debris led to the closure of Chamiyana Shurala road for traffic. On Friday morning people were seen traveling on the road on foot.

Local residents said that they informed the Public Works Department and the district administration about the road closure on Friday morning, but no worker reached there forcing them to start the restoration work on voluntary basis. Locals said that the closure of the road due to the landslides triggered by the monsoon rains have caused hardships to them with students most affected as they had to travel on foot for miles due to the road closure. Besides Shimla, roads in Kullu and Kinnaur too were blocked due to the landslides from the upper hills caused by the heavy rains in the state since Thursday. The Meteorological Department has issued an orange alert for heavy rain accompanied by lightning and thunderstorms in most parts of Himachal Pradesh for the next days.

  1. Read more: Himachal Pradesh: Four Dead, Three Injured as HRTC Bus Falls Into Ditch in Shimla
  2. Himachal rains: Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu says will take one year to come back on track

Shimla: The first rains of monsoon in Himachal Pradesh caused havoc in capital Shimla with landslides burying at least three vehicles leading to temporary closure of the Chamiyana Shurala road.

The monsoon rains which started on 27 June in the hill state caused extensive damage in Shimla. Due to heavy rain, a scene of devastation was seen on Chamiyana Shurala road in Shimla where the flashfloods pushed a huge amount of debris on the road, in which three vehicles got buried and the road was shut. Two of these vehicles were completely buried under the debris. The debris led to the closure of Chamiyana Shurala road for traffic. On Friday morning people were seen traveling on the road on foot.

Local residents said that they informed the Public Works Department and the district administration about the road closure on Friday morning, but no worker reached there forcing them to start the restoration work on voluntary basis. Locals said that the closure of the road due to the landslides triggered by the monsoon rains have caused hardships to them with students most affected as they had to travel on foot for miles due to the road closure. Besides Shimla, roads in Kullu and Kinnaur too were blocked due to the landslides from the upper hills caused by the heavy rains in the state since Thursday. The Meteorological Department has issued an orange alert for heavy rain accompanied by lightning and thunderstorms in most parts of Himachal Pradesh for the next days.

  1. Read more: Himachal Pradesh: Four Dead, Three Injured as HRTC Bus Falls Into Ditch in Shimla
  2. Himachal rains: Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu says will take one year to come back on track

TAGGED:

HIMACHAL MONSOON DISASTERHEAVY RAIN IN SHIMLASHIMLA DISASTERDEBRIS ON CHAMIYANA SHURALA ROADHIMACHAL MONSOON RAINS

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

'Not Approved By The Deity': Man Refuses To Marry Girlfriend In Uttarakhand For Bizarre Reason

Explained: How Fiscal Data For First 2 Months Comes As Relief For FM Sitharaman Ahead of Budget 2024-25

Explained: How US Obesity Drug May Help Treat Sleep Apnea; India Will Have To Wait

Renewal of USA's Focus On Tibet

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.