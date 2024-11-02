ETV Bharat / state

Bike-Borne Youths Hurl Petrol Bomb At Ludhiana Shiv Sena Leader's House

This was the second incident in a fortnight as some unknown youths hurled a similar bomb at Shiv Sena Indian leader Yogesh Bakshi outside house.

Representational Image
Representational Image (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 1 hours ago

Ludhiana: Three bike-borne youths threw a petrol bomb in a glass bottle at the house of Shiv Sena Hind Sikh Wing national president Harkirat Singh Khurana in Ludhiana. In the aftermath, Singh said he was constantly getting threats through messages and calls. The CCTV footage of the incident has been released where the miscreants were visible.
An investigation into the incident has been initiated.

This was the second incident in a fortnight as some unknown youths hurled a similar bomb at Shiv Sena Indian leader Yogesh Bakshi outside his house.

Singh said the government needs to take strict action against the miscreants as this attack was carried out by unknown persons. Such gangsters should be confronted by police and Hindu leaders are being targeted continuously. This entire matter should be investigated thoroughly.

Bakshi said police have not taken any action on the matter so far. "Our lives are in danger but the administration is sitting idly. Police have assured us of justice and soon they will arrest these miscreants," he said.

Police officer Pardeep Kumar said a bomb-like object had been thrown at the Shiv Sena leader's house early in the morning by three unidentified men on a motorcycle. But there was no loss of life. Police were investigating the matter. The entire team and officers came to the spot soon after receiving information about the incident and the teams joined the investigation. CCTV footage is being scanned to trace the miscreants.

Also Read:

  1. Punjab: AAP Faces Uphill Task In Barnala By-Polls Amid Farmer Dissatisfaction, Internal Rebellion
  2. Long-Term Exposure To Arsenic In Water May Increase Cardiovascular Disease: Study

Ludhiana: Three bike-borne youths threw a petrol bomb in a glass bottle at the house of Shiv Sena Hind Sikh Wing national president Harkirat Singh Khurana in Ludhiana. In the aftermath, Singh said he was constantly getting threats through messages and calls. The CCTV footage of the incident has been released where the miscreants were visible.
An investigation into the incident has been initiated.

This was the second incident in a fortnight as some unknown youths hurled a similar bomb at Shiv Sena Indian leader Yogesh Bakshi outside his house.

Singh said the government needs to take strict action against the miscreants as this attack was carried out by unknown persons. Such gangsters should be confronted by police and Hindu leaders are being targeted continuously. This entire matter should be investigated thoroughly.

Bakshi said police have not taken any action on the matter so far. "Our lives are in danger but the administration is sitting idly. Police have assured us of justice and soon they will arrest these miscreants," he said.

Police officer Pardeep Kumar said a bomb-like object had been thrown at the Shiv Sena leader's house early in the morning by three unidentified men on a motorcycle. But there was no loss of life. Police were investigating the matter. The entire team and officers came to the spot soon after receiving information about the incident and the teams joined the investigation. CCTV footage is being scanned to trace the miscreants.

Also Read:

  1. Punjab: AAP Faces Uphill Task In Barnala By-Polls Amid Farmer Dissatisfaction, Internal Rebellion
  2. Long-Term Exposure To Arsenic In Water May Increase Cardiovascular Disease: Study

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

PETROL BOMBSHIV SENALUDHIANA POLICELAW AND ORDER IN PUNJABATTACK ON SHIV SENA LEADER HOUSE

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained: How Navy's 4th Nuclear-Powered Submarine Launch Enhances India's Strategic Sea Power

The Secret Train Evacuating Wounded Ukrainian Soldiers

The Yamuna In Delhi – The Urgent Need To Restore A Dying River

Ayurveda Day 2024: Protect Your Health During Diwali With These Ayurvedic Remedies

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.