Bike-Borne Youths Hurl Petrol Bomb At Ludhiana Shiv Sena Leader's House

Ludhiana: Three bike-borne youths threw a petrol bomb in a glass bottle at the house of Shiv Sena Hind Sikh Wing national president Harkirat Singh Khurana in Ludhiana. In the aftermath, Singh said he was constantly getting threats through messages and calls. The CCTV footage of the incident has been released where the miscreants were visible.

An investigation into the incident has been initiated.

This was the second incident in a fortnight as some unknown youths hurled a similar bomb at Shiv Sena Indian leader Yogesh Bakshi outside his house.

Singh said the government needs to take strict action against the miscreants as this attack was carried out by unknown persons. Such gangsters should be confronted by police and Hindu leaders are being targeted continuously. This entire matter should be investigated thoroughly.

Bakshi said police have not taken any action on the matter so far. "Our lives are in danger but the administration is sitting idly. Police have assured us of justice and soon they will arrest these miscreants," he said.

Police officer Pardeep Kumar said a bomb-like object had been thrown at the Shiv Sena leader's house early in the morning by three unidentified men on a motorcycle. But there was no loss of life. Police were investigating the matter. The entire team and officers came to the spot soon after receiving information about the incident and the teams joined the investigation. CCTV footage is being scanned to trace the miscreants.