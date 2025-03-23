ETV Bharat / state

Three Tourists, Driver Killed In Accident In Kashmir's Ganderbal

Srinagar: At least four people, including three tourists, were killed and 17 others were injured in a road accident in the Gund Kangan area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Ganderbal district on Sunday, officials said. The accident took place after a tourist cab collided with a passenger bus on the Srinagar-Sonamarg road, they said.

Police said that the impact was so severe that it resulted in multiple casualties and the cab was completely damaged. “Three tourists travelling in the cab died instantly, while two others suffered critical injuries. Several passengers in the bus were also wounded,” they said.

At least 21 people sustained injuries in the accident, of which four succumbed later, while 17 others are undergoing treatment, they said.

“Some were referred to a local health centre, while three were rushed to SKIMS Hospital in Srinagar,” said an official.

The deceased have been identified as Leshia Ashish Pari, Nikki Ashish Pari, and Hetal Ashish Pari—all residents of Maharashtra—and Faheem Ahmad Badyari, son of Nazir Ahmad Badyari, resident of Soitang, Srinagar, who was the driver of the cab.