Three-Time MP Om Birla Elected Speaker Of 18th Lok Sabha

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Jun 26, 2024, 1:08 PM IST

Updated : 23 hours ago

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla had served as MLA in Rajasthan Assembly thrice and held important posts in BJP and Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha. On the 17th Lok Sabha's last sitting, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had appreciated Birla for his smiling face and for running the House impartially.

Three-Time MP Om Birla Elected Speaker Of 18th Lok Sabha
Om Birla, Lok Sabha Speaker (ETV Bharat/ File)

New Delhi: National Democratic Alliance (NDA) nominee, three-time Member of Parliament Om Birla was elected Lok Sabha Speaker for a second consecutive term on Wednesday after a motion moved by Prime Minister Narendra Modi was adopted through voice votes.

Om Birla is elected as the Speaker of the 18th Lok Sabha (Sansad TV)

After pro-tem Speaker B Mahtab made the announcement, PM Modi and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi congratulated him. Both the leaders along with Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju escorted him to the Speaker's chair. Gandhi shook hands with Birla and the PM. "It is your chair, please occupy it," Mahtab said welcoming Birla.

PM Modi said, "It is a matter of honour that you have been elected to this chair for the second time. I congratulate you on behalf of the entire House and look forward to your guidance for the next five years," he said.

He further said that Birla's work as a parliamentarian should be an inspiration for new Lok Sabha members. "Your sweet smile keeps the entire House happy," he added.

Birla, MP from Rajasthan's Kota, is the second parliamentarian after Congress's Balram Jakhar to be appointed Speaker for the second time in a row. Let's know about his life and political career.

Life and education:

Born on November 23, 1962, in Kota, Birla did his post-graduation in commerce from Maharishi Dayanand Saraswati University in Ajmer. He married Amrita Birla in 1991 and is the father of two daughters.

Political career:

Birla started his political journey as a student leader. He served as an MLA in Rajasthan Assembly thrice, from 2003 to 2013. He was appointed as an MP for the first time in 2014 and won for second term in 2019.

In his first term as MP, he recorded an 86 per cent attendance, asked 671 questions, took part in 163 debates and introduced six bills. Also, he was a member of the Standing Committee on Energy and Consultative Committee for the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment during this period.

He held several important posts in the BJP and Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha. Also, he held posts in the National Co-operative Consumer Federation Limited and CONFED.

Significant developments of his tenure:

It was during his tenure that the house was on till late at night on two occasions. The Parliament passed the women's reservation bill, three criminal laws, the Citizenship Amendment Act, a resolution on Ram Mandir consecration and scrapped Article 370.

