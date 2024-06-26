Three-Time MP Om Birla Elected Speaker Of 18th Lok Sabha

New Delhi: National Democratic Alliance (NDA) nominee, three-time Member of Parliament Om Birla was elected Lok Sabha Speaker for a second consecutive term on Wednesday after a motion moved by Prime Minister Narendra Modi was adopted through voice votes.

Om Birla is elected as the Speaker of the 18th Lok Sabha (Sansad TV)

After pro-tem Speaker B Mahtab made the announcement, PM Modi and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi congratulated him. Both the leaders along with Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju escorted him to the Speaker's chair. Gandhi shook hands with Birla and the PM. "It is your chair, please occupy it," Mahtab said welcoming Birla.

PM Modi said, "It is a matter of honour that you have been elected to this chair for the second time. I congratulate you on behalf of the entire House and look forward to your guidance for the next five years," he said.

He further said that Birla's work as a parliamentarian should be an inspiration for new Lok Sabha members. "Your sweet smile keeps the entire House happy," he added.

Birla, MP from Rajasthan's Kota, is the second parliamentarian after Congress's Balram Jakhar to be appointed Speaker for the second time in a row. Let's know about his life and political career.

Life and education:

Born on November 23, 1962, in Kota, Birla did his post-graduation in commerce from Maharishi Dayanand Saraswati University in Ajmer. He married Amrita Birla in 1991 and is the father of two daughters.