ETV Bharat / state

Three Telangana Minor Girls Raped On Pretext Of Vacation; Four Arrested

Hyderabad: Three ninth-grade girls were subdued and raped by three perpetrators by taking the trio to a hotel in Yadagirigutta in Telangana's Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district on the pretext of going on a vacation. After returning to Hyderabad, the victims narrated the horrific experience to their parents, who reported the matter to the Alwal police station.

Soon after their disappearance, a case was registered on Saturday, and the police started an investigation. The horrific incident, which took place on Saturday, came to light after the matter was reported by the victim's family.

Police said the minor girls left their homes on September 20 for Bathukamma celebrations at school. They went to the Osmania University area to meet Gandikot Madhu (19), from Manikyeshwari Nagar, who works as a contract employee for the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC). Madhu, who had been chatting with these girls, called his friends, Gaddam Vamsi Aravind (22) from Warasiguda, and his close relative, Neeraj (21), from Malleshwarnagar.