Three Telangana Minor Girls Raped On Pretext Of Vacation; Four Arrested

The victims left their homes on September 20 for Bathukamma celebrations at school and met the accused, who took them to Yadagirigutta for an outing.

Representational Image.
Representational Image. (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : September 25, 2025 at 12:54 PM IST

Hyderabad: Three ninth-grade girls were subdued and raped by three perpetrators by taking the trio to a hotel in Yadagirigutta in Telangana's Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district on the pretext of going on a vacation. After returning to Hyderabad, the victims narrated the horrific experience to their parents, who reported the matter to the Alwal police station.

Soon after their disappearance, a case was registered on Saturday, and the police started an investigation. The horrific incident, which took place on Saturday, came to light after the matter was reported by the victim's family.

Police said the minor girls left their homes on September 20 for Bathukamma celebrations at school. They went to the Osmania University area to meet Gandikot Madhu (19), from Manikyeshwari Nagar, who works as a contract employee for the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC). Madhu, who had been chatting with these girls, called his friends, Gaddam Vamsi Aravind (22) from Warasiguda, and his close relative, Neeraj (21), from Malleshwarnagar.

They all had lunch together at a hotel. As the girls grew to trust the boys, they took them to Yadagirigutta by bus for a fun outing. There, they booked three separate rooms in a lodge and raped the girls. On Sunday evening, the girls were brought to Tarnaka and released. Although the victims initially hesitated to reveal the incident out of fear, later they informed their parents about the atrocities committed against them.

Alwal police took the victims to a reassurance centre for counselling. Medical tests have confirmed that they were raped. The police arrested the three accused, along with one Somesh, who rented the room, and sent them to remand.

