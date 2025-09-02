Three Teachers From Maharashtra To Receive National Awards From President Murmu

Mumbai: Addressing dropout rates, preparing music book in Braille for visually challenged students and developing activity-based teaching-learning methods are the initiatives that brought recognition to three teachers from Maharashtra, who have been selected for the National Teachers' Award 2025.

The three awardees are Shaikh Mohammad Waquioddin from Zilla Parishad High School, Ardhapur of Nanded, Sandipan Gurunath Jagdale from Dayanand College of Arts, Latur and Sonia Vikas Kapoor from Atomic Energy Central School No.2, Mumbai.

They are among the 45 teachers who have been selected from across India for the award by the Union Ministry of Education. The award will be handed over to them by President Droupadi Murmu at Vigyan Bhavan in Delhi on the occasion of Teachers' Day on September 5.

Shaikh Mohammad Waquioddin

"This award is not only mine but of all the teachers of the community, Zilla Parishad and my school, who have always assisted and supported me. Receiving the award from the President will be the happiest moment of my life. I also want to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and inform him about my school," said Wakiuddin, who has been working as a science teacher for 28 years.

Shaikh Mohammad Waquioddin (ETV Bharat)

According to him, the dropout rate of girls in minority communities is very low as they usually get married after reaching secondary level in school. To check the dropout rate, Waquioddin introduced 'Safe Education at your Doorstep' initiative under which, a classroom was set up on rent at a place located 3.5 km away from the village. Then he visited each household and informed parents about the importance of getting girls educated. Within a year, the dropout rates reduced significantly, he added.

Waquioddin also undertook menstrual hygiene awareness initiatives under which, sanitary napkins were distributed in the Zilla Parishad with the help of an NGO.

A PhD holder himself, Waquioddin hails from a family of teachers. Both his father Sheikh Hamiduddin and mother Vikharunisa Begum retired as primary teachers from Zilla Parishad School while his sister Sheikh Wahat Noshin works as a secondary school teacher at Zilla Parishad School Yelegaon and his wife Akela Nadeem is also a teacher.

Sandipan Gurunath Jagdale

With an experience of teaching music for 23 years, Jagdale has authored many books on music and developed a book in Braille for the visually challenged students. This music book in Braille was distributed free of cost to the visually challenged students across the state. Also, he developed a QR based book for music. His initiative has been to make studying music more accessible and enjoyable. He has authored 13 books on music till date with some of these reaching USA and Canada and also presented research papers at various national and international conferences, workshops and seminars on music.

Sandipan Gurunath Jagdale (ETV Bharat)

Working as a professor of music at Dayanand College of Arts, he strives to instill a love for music among the younger generation. He is also known as a popular tabla player and singer.

Jagdale has held various important responsibilities namely Member of the Adhisabha of Swami Ramanand Tirtha Marathwada University, Group Head of the State Board of Arts Education Studies, Member of the Indian Music Studies Group at the Maharashtra State Textbook Production and Research Centre (Balbharti), Member of the Music Studies Board at the Poet Bahinabai Chaudhary North Maharashtra University and Member of the Examination Committee at Punyashlok Ahilyadevi Holkar University.

Sonia Vikas Kapoor

"Learning has been made more enjoyable for primary school students by integrating games and activities with academics and introducing life skill development classes in the curriculum. This makes it easier for students to understand the subject. I am grateful to my school for giving me the opportunity to explore different teaching methods," Kapoor said.

While considering various ways to make learning more enjoyable for children, Kapoor came up with the concept of 'Primary Pitara' from NCERT's 'Magic Pitara'. The 'pitara' contains a game of snake, cards with numbers and words written on them, photographs of great men and leaders, colourful paper, and all materials needed to make it. The pitara has information about the subject that is to be taught and is opened in the classroom to explain the topics to the children, informed Kapoor.

Kapoor's open library concept has also gained immense popularity among students. Here, she appeals parents to donate old books to the school that are distributed to students. Kapoor said the initiative has helped not only to instill the love for reading from an early age, but stresses on the importance of 'sharing is caring'.