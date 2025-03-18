Three Suspected Cow Smugglers Injured, Accomplices Fled After Encounter With Haryana Police

Nuh: Three suspected cow smugglers were injured and three of their accomplices fled after an exchange of fire with police in Haryana's Nuh district, police said on Tuesday. A search has been launched for the trio, they added.

The incident took place in Tawadu subdivision in Nuh. Three suspects, who sustained bullet injuries on their legs, were arrested and admitted to a hospital. Two illegal guns, 11 cartridges, a knife and a vehicle (Tata 407) were seized. Also, five cows were found at the spot.

A case has been registered against six suspects at Tawadu Sadar police station. Preliminary probe indicated that the suspects were members of the Adwani gang, infamous for cattle smuggling.

Tawadu CIA in-charge sub-inspector Mahendra Singh said information was received that six members of Adwani gang, including kingpin Shahid alias Advani, Waris, Arman, Sabbir, Rafiq and Ramzan, will go from Khori Kala, using an unpaved road along the railway line in a Tata 407 with cattle, towards Chuhadpur in Rajasthan via Gurnavat village border.

According to police, two teams reached different places on the unpaved road along the Gurunavat railway line to intercept the suspects. Upon spotting the vehicle of the suspects, police started to chase it. The alleged cow smugglers started throwing the cows from the vehicle and pelting stones at the police personnel.

During this, the suspects' vehicle suddenly got stuck in the mud of the unpaved road. Police tried to issue a warning by firing in the air but the suspects fired directly at the policemen. In retaliation, police fired at the feet of the suspects, leaving three of them injured. The remaining three, including gang leader Shahid, abandoned the vehicle and fled the scene taking advantage of the darkness

The CIA station in-charge said that the injured suspects have been questioned and on searching the recovered vehicle, two ropes were found inside the cabin. He said that Shahid is a wanted criminal and has more than two dozen cases, including cow smuggling, robbery, theft, obstruction of government work, firing and attempt to murder, registered against him. All the cases are being investigated, he added.