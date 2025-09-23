ETV Bharat / state

2 Dead As Three-Storey Building Collapses In Indore

Indore: A three-storey house collapsed in Indore's Ranipura area on Monday night following rains, killing two persons and injuring 12 others, officials said. District Collector Shivam Verma said that 14 members of a family were trapped under the debris of the building. According to police officials, the incident took place around 9 PM in the Daulat Ganj area, where a three-storey building, including a basement, suddenly caved in.

Of them, 12 were undergoing treatment at the Maharaja Yeshwantrao Government Hospital (MYH), the officer said, adding the deceased have been identified as Alifa and Faheem.

Dean of the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College, Dr Arvind Ghanghoria, told PTI that Alifa (20), who was trapped under the debris of the collapsed building, was brought to the Maharaja Yeshwant Rao Hospital, where doctors declared her dead.