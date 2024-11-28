Three-Storey Building Collapses As Fire Breaks Out At Plastic Factory In Hyderabad, No Casualties Reported

Hyderabad: A massive fire broke out at a plastic bag manufacturing unit in Jeedimetla Industrial Estate in Hyderabad on Tuesday, resulting in the collapse of a three-storey building. It took 30 hours for nine fire tenders and several private water tankers to douse the flames. A probe has been initiated into the incident.
The mishap occurred at SSV Fab Industries Private Limited and several lapses in fire safety measures have been exposed. No injuries have been reported till now.
The fire reportedly broke out under a foil shed on the third floor, where plastic products were stored. Workers fled from the site upon spotting the flames as no fire extinguishers were available at the factory. Although the nearby Jeedimetla fire station, located just a kilometre away, responded within five minutes of being alerted, fire spread rapidly and soon engulfed the entire building.
The unit primarily manufactures plastic bags to carry rice and cement. Workers suspect that chemicals used for printing labels and marks on the products, had intensified the fire.
Sources said serious concerns about fire safety protocols have been revealed. Workers and local residents alleged that no fire extinguishing equipment was present at the factory. Also, no regular safety inspections were conducted here, they added.
Fire officials said that the flames will be completely doused by Thursday. Authorities, including police, fire department and factory officials, have launched a detailed investigation to determine the cause of the fire and subsequently fix accountability.
Read more