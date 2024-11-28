ETV Bharat / state

Three-Storey Building Collapses As Fire Breaks Out At Plastic Factory In Hyderabad, No Casualties Reported

Hyderabad: A massive fire broke out at a plastic bag manufacturing unit in Jeedimetla Industrial Estate in Hyderabad on Tuesday, resulting in the collapse of a three-storey building. It took 30 hours for nine fire tenders and several private water tankers to douse the flames. A probe has been initiated into the incident.

The mishap occurred at SSV Fab Industries Private Limited and several lapses in fire safety measures have been exposed. No injuries have been reported till now.

The fire reportedly broke out under a foil shed on the third floor, where plastic products were stored. Workers fled from the site upon spotting the flames as no fire extinguishers were available at the factory. Although the nearby Jeedimetla fire station, located just a kilometre away, responded within five minutes of being alerted, fire spread rapidly and soon engulfed the entire building.