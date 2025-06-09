ETV Bharat / state

Three Siblings Drown In Pond While Searching For Buffalo In Udaipur

Family members and villagers searched for the children throughout the night and finally three bodies were seen floating in the pond this morning.

Three Siblings Drown In Pond While Searching For Buffalo In Udaipur
Three bodies were fished out of pond (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : June 9, 2025 at 3:17 PM IST

1 Min Read

Udaipur: Three siblings, aged 10, 12 and 15 years, drowned in a pond while searching for their buffalo in a village in Rajasthan's Udaipur district on Sunday evening, police said.

The incident took place in Larathi village under Kherwada police station area of Udaipur. The deceased have been identified as Nirma Meena (15), Khushboo Meena (12) and Kalpesh Meena (10). Nirma was a student of class 10, her sister Khubhoo and brother Kalpesh were in classes 7 and 6 respectively.

ASI Digvijay Singh said on the information of villagers, a police team reached the spot and the three bodies were fished out of the pond at 6:30 am today. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, he said.

According to the police, the father of the deceased children runs a tea stall in the village. Villagers told police that cattle often stray near the pond while grazing. The two girls and their brother were searching for their buffalo when they reached the pond. Seeing the buffalo on the other side of the bank, the children tried to cross the river but reportedly drowned. The accident occurred about 15 km from Kherwada police station.

When the children did not return home for a long time, family members along with the villagers started searching for them. Despite searching throughout the night, the three children could not be found anywhere.

On Monday morning, villagers spotted three bodies floating in the pond and immediately informed the police.

Udaipur: Three siblings, aged 10, 12 and 15 years, drowned in a pond while searching for their buffalo in a village in Rajasthan's Udaipur district on Sunday evening, police said.

The incident took place in Larathi village under Kherwada police station area of Udaipur. The deceased have been identified as Nirma Meena (15), Khushboo Meena (12) and Kalpesh Meena (10). Nirma was a student of class 10, her sister Khubhoo and brother Kalpesh were in classes 7 and 6 respectively.

ASI Digvijay Singh said on the information of villagers, a police team reached the spot and the three bodies were fished out of the pond at 6:30 am today. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, he said.

According to the police, the father of the deceased children runs a tea stall in the village. Villagers told police that cattle often stray near the pond while grazing. The two girls and their brother were searching for their buffalo when they reached the pond. Seeing the buffalo on the other side of the bank, the children tried to cross the river but reportedly drowned. The accident occurred about 15 km from Kherwada police station.

When the children did not return home for a long time, family members along with the villagers started searching for them. Despite searching throughout the night, the three children could not be found anywhere.

On Monday morning, villagers spotted three bodies floating in the pond and immediately informed the police.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

DROWNED IN A PONDTHREE SIBLINGS DROWN IN PONDDROWNEDUDAIPUR DROWNING CASE

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

AI, AR, & Robots: How Cutting-Edge Tech Is Powering India's Bullet Train Project

Driverless Taxis On The Rise: Waymo Hits 10 Million Autonomous Rides Powered By AI

Jharkhand’s Green Saviour Mary Surin Who Quenches A Forest’s Thirst Creating 35 Patthar Dams

Galileo, The Dog Guardian Of MP's Veerangna Durgavati Tiger Reserve, Who Has Jailed 91 Poachers

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.