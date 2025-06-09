Three Siblings Drown In Pond While Searching For Buffalo In Udaipur

Udaipur: Three siblings, aged 10, 12 and 15 years, drowned in a pond while searching for their buffalo in a village in Rajasthan's Udaipur district on Sunday evening, police said.

The incident took place in Larathi village under Kherwada police station area of Udaipur. The deceased have been identified as Nirma Meena (15), Khushboo Meena (12) and Kalpesh Meena (10). Nirma was a student of class 10, her sister Khubhoo and brother Kalpesh were in classes 7 and 6 respectively.

ASI Digvijay Singh said on the information of villagers, a police team reached the spot and the three bodies were fished out of the pond at 6:30 am today. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, he said.

According to the police, the father of the deceased children runs a tea stall in the village. Villagers told police that cattle often stray near the pond while grazing. The two girls and their brother were searching for their buffalo when they reached the pond. Seeing the buffalo on the other side of the bank, the children tried to cross the river but reportedly drowned. The accident occurred about 15 km from Kherwada police station.

When the children did not return home for a long time, family members along with the villagers started searching for them. Despite searching throughout the night, the three children could not be found anywhere.

On Monday morning, villagers spotted three bodies floating in the pond and immediately informed the police.